ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

MS-13 member gets 50 years for conspiracy involving 2017 Frederick murder

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZMlt_0fFBfs8h00
Justice.gov

An MS-13 gang member was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Tuesday for a racketeering conspiracy involving multiple murders, including one in Frederick in 2017.

Jose Joya Parada, also known as “Calmado,” 20, was convicted of racketeering conspiracy, racketeering and related violent crimes in aid of racketeering after a three-month trial, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland.

Chief U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar also ordered that he undergo three years of supervised release upon completion of his sentence.

Joya Parada was convicted along with several other reported MS-13 members in January. Charles Neilson Curlett Jr., the attorney representing Joya Parada, declined to comment when reached by phone Wednesday.

Members of MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, are required to commit acts of violence to maintain membership and discipline within the gang, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During the trial, the prosecution reportedly showed how MS-13 sought to expand its presence in Frederick, Wheaton and Annapolis through violence, extortion and drug sales.

On April 2, 2017, MS-13 members kidnapped a man from Silver Spring, brought him to a wooded area in Frederick, and killed him with knives and machetes before burying him in a shallow grave, the release says. The release did not name the victim.

A hiker found 37-year-old Victor Antonio Turcios-Valle dead near Gambrill Park Road and Hamburg Road on June 29, 2017, the News-Post has reported.

Before his death, the victim, while “extremely intoxicated,” was held in a basement in Wheaton and forced to remove his shirt, so gang members could see whether he had tattoos associated with a rival gang, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Joya Parada reportedly went to Frederick to help dig a grave in the meantime, the release said.

Joya Parada and others dragged the victim through the woods, put him face down next to the grave, and stabbed and slashed his body repeatedly with a machete, the release states.

The trial also focused on Joya Parada’s involvement in a second murder. On March 31, 2017, the gang lured a 17-year-old from Annapolis to Wheaton Regional Park in Montgomery County and killed him, the release says. Joya Parada helped dig the grave, and stabbed, cut and dismembered the victim, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Joya Parada is among 30-plus MS-13 members and associates convicted in this case and a related case.

Milton Portillo-Rodriguez, 26; Juan Carlos Sandoval-Rodriguez, 22; and Oscar Armando Sorto Romero, 22, were convicted on the same charges as Joya Parada during the trial.

They also were convicted of multiple counts of murder in aid of racketeering and face mandatory life sentences next month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Mobster Convicted Of Three Contract Killings Escapes Federal Custody In Florida

A New York mobster who was convicted of three murders has escaped from federal custody shortly after his transfer to a halfway house. Dominic Taddeo, 64, was embedded in the mafia at the peak of the 1980s and later pleaded guilty to a raft of charges, including the murders of three men, according to the Associated Press. A change in Taddeo’s status on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows the inmate, who has served most of his sentence at a federal prison in Florida, has escaped.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
City
Annapolis, MD
Frederick, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Wheaton, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Girl With Hammer When Her Was A Teenager

A man has pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a 14-year-old girl while he himself was still a teenager. Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas, according to a release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Roache reportedly admitted to beating Cargill to death with a hammer and leaving her body in an Arlington landfill when he was still 16 years old.
BEDFORD, TX
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s man found guilty of drug traffiking fentatnyl and cocaine

Leoanrdtown, MD- Following a three-day trial, Terry Lee Kent Jr of California, MD was found guilty of trafficking both fentanyl and cocaine on August 2, 2019.  The jury also found the defendant guilty of distributing cocaine on December 19 and December 28, 2019, and conspiring with Dante Dean Thomas to distribute cocaine on December 28, […] The post St. Mary’s man found guilty of drug traffiking fentatnyl and cocaine appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALIFORNIA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Gang Violence#Ms 13#Gang Members#Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Helped Shooter Plan Broad Daylight Assault In Maryland: Police

A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said. Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Doctor Among 18 Indicted In COVID-19 Healthcare Fraud Scheme, Allegedly Overbilled For COVID-19 Tests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County doctor is one of 18 people indicted in a nationwide crackdown on COVID-19 related fraud, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday. Dr. Ron Elfenbein, a 47-year-old man from Arnold, is accused of submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicare and other insurers for patients who received COVID-19 tests at sites his company operated in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties. Elfenbein allegedly instructed his employees at Drs ERgent Care, LLC. to bill for “moderately complex office visits” on top of COVID-19 tests, meaning insurers were being billed for 30 to 59 minute-long visits for what...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
235
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy