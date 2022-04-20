ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro OKs 30 mph speed zone on Jackson School Road

By Troy Shinn
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xl8i7_0fFBezQP00 The stretch that's been under construction for the past two years now has a new speed limit, at least for now.

A temporary 30 mph speed zone along Northeast Jackson School Road has been approved by the Hillsboro City Council.

The area between Northeast Fifth Avenue and Evergreen Parkway has been a construction zone for the past two years as safety and road improvements have added a new turn lane and protected bike path near Hamby Park. It's been a 25-mph zone during the bulk of that construction, but the regular posted speed there is 35 mph.

Officials said they prefer the lower speed limit in enacting the new ordinance, although it will increase from 25 mph as construction winds down.

However, it falls to the Oregon Department of Transportation to conduct a speed zone study and determine a permanent speed limit for that stretch of road.

The construction project had some opposition from nearby residents, who worried that the road reconstruction would lead to safety issues and impact their property values. People also turned up to City Council meetings to oppose the removal of some 100 trees in the area, which Hillsboro officials said was necessary to make room for utility lines and other aspects of the project.

The city government used eminent domain to seize portions of properties along Jackson School Road, effectively widening the public right-of-way in order to expand the roadway and add the bike path.

The vote to enact a 30-mph zone along that stretch of Jackson School Road passed unanimously of the councilors present during the council's meeting on Tuesday, April 19.

Comments / 2

Related
WHIZ

Jackson Road Closure Next Week

The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announces a road closure for next week. Officials said Jackson Road will closed between Boggs Road and the East Pike from 8:30am-2:30pm on Monday, March 28, 2022 and Tuesday, March 29. Crews will be removing trees along the road. Please follow and like us:
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Zone#Hillsboro#Speed Limit#Eminent Domain#Traffic
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Police Log: Cops stop man running down train tracks

The Hillsboro Police Department provides an account of calls for service from March 21-27, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
HILLSBORO, OR
KXL

Light Rail Option Wins for I-5 Bridge Replacement

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Light rail, instead of bus options: that’s the alternative that planners say will work best for the I-5 bridge replacement. Planners say there’s greater demand, it’ll maximize trips across the river and be more equitable and climate-change friendly than bus-on-shoulder or bus rapid transit. It could get people to the Portland Expo Center more quickly than bus trips requiring a transfer.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Two separate crashes reported on Highway 26 in the Hillsboro area

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro crews are investigating two separate crashes on Highway 26 Thursday morning. Police said one eastbound lane of the highway was shut down between Brookwood Parkway and Cornelius Pass Road during the investigations. According to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, another crash was reported on the eastbound...
HILLSBORO, OR
KXL

Democrats Are Still Pushing To Turn Light Rail Into A Multi-State Train Wreck

Elected elites have no right to jam billion dollar light rail to Vancouver down the throats of voters and I plan to fight it. Are you in it with me? Let me persuade you. Yesterday, the usual suspects saw Joe Biden’s visit to the Northwest as the perfect opportunity to announce that they will tie light rail we DON’T NEED to an Interstate 5 Bridge we DO NEED.
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Close Call On I-5 In Southern Oregon

ROSEBURG, Ore. — An Oregon State Trooper was assisting a big rig driver on Interstate 5 in Roseburg when a truck clipped both of their vehicles. The vehicles were on the shoulder when a truck goes up onto the driver’s side of the patrol car then smashes into the back of the semi. A time stamp on the video shows April 19th.
The Oregonian

Judge establishes ‘right of access’ to Oswego Lake, but Portland suburb’s ban on public lake use remains in effect

Oswego Lake belongs to the people. That’s according to Clackamas County Circuit Judge Ann Lininger, who ruled Tuesday that the body of water in the heart of the city of Lake Oswego is a public resource held by the state. The posh Portland suburb has long prohibited the public from splashing in the placid waters at the three lakeside parks accessible to anyone.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
465
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy