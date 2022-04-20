Hillsboro OKs 30 mph speed zone on Jackson School Road

The stretch that's been under construction for the past two years now has a new speed limit, at least for now.

A temporary 30 mph speed zone along Northeast Jackson School Road has been approved by the Hillsboro City Council.

The area between Northeast Fifth Avenue and Evergreen Parkway has been a construction zone for the past two years as safety and road improvements have added a new turn lane and protected bike path near Hamby Park. It's been a 25-mph zone during the bulk of that construction, but the regular posted speed there is 35 mph.

Officials said they prefer the lower speed limit in enacting the new ordinance, although it will increase from 25 mph as construction winds down.

However, it falls to the Oregon Department of Transportation to conduct a speed zone study and determine a permanent speed limit for that stretch of road.

The construction project had some opposition from nearby residents, who worried that the road reconstruction would lead to safety issues and impact their property values. People also turned up to City Council meetings to oppose the removal of some 100 trees in the area, which Hillsboro officials said was necessary to make room for utility lines and other aspects of the project.

The city government used eminent domain to seize portions of properties along Jackson School Road, effectively widening the public right-of-way in order to expand the roadway and add the bike path.

The vote to enact a 30-mph zone along that stretch of Jackson School Road passed unanimously of the councilors present during the council's meeting on Tuesday, April 19.