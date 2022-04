Ryan of Smith and Nelson on KYSS-FM has Yellowstone cast tips:. The excitement is starting to build again as Yellowstone gets set to start filming the upcoming fifth season of the show in Montana. Once again, filming will take place in Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley and the show is starting to put the feelers out for anyone that wants to serve as an extra. I was able to do it for a day during season 4 and even though I didn't end up being seen on the show it was a pretty cool experience to spend the day on set. At the time, I wrote about the whole process and if you're intrigued about what being an extra consists of, you can read the recap of my day HERE.

