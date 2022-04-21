ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeGo may go electric at some point, but this needs to be done first

By Jeff Gill
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
Hall Area Transit launches their new WeGo vanpool service Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Passengers can book a trip using the free WeGo app much like Uber and Lyft. - photo by Scott Rogers

Hall Area Transit is hoping to go electric through its WeGo ride-sharing transit system, using federal funds, but first needs to show it can support such a system.

Officials are looking to put together a plan detailing how the agency would move to zero-emission vehicles.

“We need to … make sure all our ducks are in a row,” said Phillippa Lewis Moss, Gainesville’s community service center director, on Wednesday, April 20. “You don’t buy electric vehicles and not have trained mechanics or charging stations in the right place.”

She said she hopes to submit the plan by spring 2023.

“That would allow us to apply for funding to electrify our system within the next 12-24 months.”

The topic came up Wednesday at a meeting of the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization, Hall’s transportation planning agency.

The agency’s Technical Coordinating Committee, a group of city and county engineers, planners and other officials, gave its OK to the plan.

Funding would come from $13.8 million for Hall Area Transit coming out of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress last year.

The funding would allow a gradual replacement of Hall Area Transit’s current 17-van WeGo fleet with zero-emissions vehicles, Moss said in a November interview.

In 2021, Hall Area Transit ended its fixed-route bus system, Gainesville Connection, and Dial-a Ride van service, replacing it with WeGo.

WeGo is an on-demand ride-sharing service that operates similar to Uber. WeGo has an app that allows users anywhere in Hall County to order a ride 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fees are $2 for any trip up to 5 miles and 50 cents for every mile afterward.

Moss said she believes electric vehicles “will be a wonderful contribution to our community and really be a nod to our desire to preserve the pristine nature of the lake and mountain community in which we live,” Moss has said.

Going electric will also require building charging stations, investing in power supplies and changing current maintenance facilities to accommodate electric vehicles, Moss said. The city also plans to upgrade its WeGo app to show users when the best times to get a ride would be and improve tracking data.

“The benefit of electricity is it’s a lot less expensive than gas and diesel, so the operating cost for our community over time — it will be incredibly cost efficient,” she said.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transportation Planning#Infrastructure#Congress#Hall Area Transit#Gainesville Connection#Dial
