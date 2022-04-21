ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ramírez slam, 5 RBIs as Guardians sweep White Sox 11-1, 2-1

By BRIAN DULIK Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135xOE_0fFAkkmt00

José Ramírez hit his second grand slam of the season in an 11-1 win, then had an RBI double in a 2-1 victory as the Cleveland Guardians swept a doubleheader from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Ramírez, who signed a $141 million, seven-year contract last week, leads the majors with 20 RBIs. Manny Ramírez is the only player in baseball history with more RBIs in a team’s first 11 games, driving in 22 in 1999 with Cleveland.

“It’s crazy how good that guy is at baseball,” Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor said. “Watching José play is stellar, man. He’s an All-Star. The guy’s a Hall of Famer, he’s incredible. I’m very thankful that he’s on our side.”

Former Tigers and Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Gose (1-0) retired all five batters he faced in the nightcap, striking out four, for his first big league victory. Triston McKenzie allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings before giving way to Gose.

“It’s completely different and harder to do it on this side, rather than as a hitter,” said Gose, who spent four years in the minors becoming a pitcher. “I didn’t even know I got the win until Triston told me. It means a lot.”

Ramírez and Oscar Mercado both had RBI doubles off White Sox starter Jimmy Lambert (0-2). Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth for Cleveland’s first save this season.

The Guardians earned their initial home wins under their new name. They had lost their first three games at Progressive Field to San Francisco.

“That was fun to watch because everybody did their job,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “It was a long day, but it ends up being a good day.”

In the first game, Ramírez’s slam highlighted a nine-run second inning against Dallas Keuchel, who was roughed up for a career-high 10 runs. The former Cy Young Award winner allowed eight straight hits opening the inning before being pulled with no outs.

“I watched it back on film, it didn’t look any better,” Keuchel said.

Chicago didn’t help its left-hander, either, making four errors in the first two innings -- three by All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson -- that contributed to a pair of unearned runs.

Anderson doubled home Adam Engel for the White Sox’s run in the first game and Danny Mendick had an RBI double that scored Reese McGuire in the second. Chicago had eight total hits and five errors.

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all, you really haven’t,” Keuchel said.

Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber (1-0) won for the first time since June 8, 2021, allowing one run and four hits in six innings. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner struck out seven without issuing a walk.

“That was great,” Bieber said. “The longer the inning our hitters have, the better. And the second was a long one.”

Mercado had three hits, Myles Straw scored three runs, and Ramírez and Naylor each had two hits for Cleveland. Second baseman Gabriel Arias made his major league debut in the first game and singled in the second.

The Monday and Tuesday games between the teams were postponed by rain and cold, prompting a traditional doubleheader to be added to the schedule.

“The manager didn’t get them ready to play,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “I take the heat for that. They’re men, not machines, and that’s my responsibility.”

QUICK TRIP

White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito, on the 10-day injured list with an abdominal strain, rejoined the team in Cleveland after pitching a simulated game Tuesday in Glendale, Arizona. Giolito, who tossed four scoreless innings and struck out six before being hurt April 8 at Detroit, said he expects to be activated and start Sunday at Minnesota.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Josh Harrison (right shoulder soreness) exited the second game after making an acrobatic catch in the fifth. … OF Eloy Jiménez (left ankle soreness) was held out of the lineup after working out on the field, but was available to pinch-hit.

Guardians: 1B Owen Miller, RHP Cal Quantrill and RHP Anthony Castro joined 1B Yu Chang on the COVID-19 injured list. Miller leads the majors with a .500 batting average and a 1.509 OPS. Quantrill was scheduled to make his next start Friday.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Cease (2-0, 1.69 ERA) has struck out 16 over 10 2/3 innings in his first two outings.

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (0-1, 1.64 ERA) owns a six-start winless streak, going 0-3 with a 4.19 ERA.

———

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Cubs strike another early-season trade

The Chicago Cubs front office remains busy early in the season, striking another deal with a National League contender. It may be an average start to the MLB season for the new-look Chicago Cubs, but the front office seems to be in midseason form. Just a day after making a...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Are the Yankees about to become MLB’s new Astros?

Sign-stealing has been a major topic across MLB since the Houston Astros were caught cheating in 2017, and now the New York Yankees are under exposure. New York is one of the most historic and dominant franchises in MLB. They hold the record for most World Series Championships, and most people, regardless of whether they are baseball fans, know the team fairly well.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl In Double-A Minor League Game

Fans attending tonight’s Double-A matchup between the Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies were treated to some old-fashioned basebrawl. In the bottom of the third inning, Binghamton starting pitcher Marcel Renteria hit Portland’s Tyreque Reed with a pitch. As Reed made his way down to first place, Renteria apparently said something to him that he took umbrage to.
BINGHAMTON, NY
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios not in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 17 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with a .732 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Detroit, IL
Cleveland, OH
Sports
State
Arizona State
Chicago, IL
Sports
FOX Sports

White Sox look to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Guardians

LINE: White Sox -142, Guardians +121; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox look to stop a three-game slide with a win against the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland went 80-82 overall and 40-41 in home games a season ago. The Guardians averaged 7.8 hits per game last season and totaled 203 home runs.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Anthony Gose
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Gabriel Arias
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Person
Oscar Mercado
ClutchPoints

White Sox injury woes continue with Luis Robert groin strain

The Chicago White Sox have had bad luck when it comes to injuries this season, as two of their best starting pitchers, Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn, have been sidelined in the early going. In the lineup, Chicago has lost newcomer AJ Pollock and third baseman Yoan Moncada to the 10-day injured list. On Thursday, the White Sox were dealt another injury blow, this time to star outfielder Luis Robert. Robert tweaked something late in the game and was forced to exit. Following the contest, Chicago manager Tony La Russa provided an update on Robert, as reported by Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Austin Nola leading off for Padres on Friday night

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nola will take over at catcher after Jorge Alfaro was rested against their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Nola to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Bohm, Harper lead Phillies, snap Brewers' 4-game win string

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning, Bryce Harper got two key hits and the Philadelphia Phillies beat Milwaukee 4-2 Friday night, stopping the Brewers' four-game winning streak. Jean Segura, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto also had two hits each for Philadelphia,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC News

ABC News

618K+
Followers
149K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy