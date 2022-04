The stocking of Deegan & Hinkle Lakes has alwasy been a big deal - even now when it is being handled by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. The lakes are part of the golden trout stocking program that is taking place throughout the state, but as this photo shows it has always drawn a crowd when the stocking date was known. This shows the crowd gathered during the 1964 stocking of the lakes.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 27 DAYS AGO