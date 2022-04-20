Sharpe St. murder suspects arraigned

A Tennessee woman used a viral TikTok hand signal to alert a fellow convenience store shopper that she was in distress and needed help on Sunday. That fellow shopper, Eric Streeval, was the right man to help. Mr Streeval, who is reportedly part of a motorcycle club that assist women in domestic violence situations, recognised the hand signal and responded – taking a picture of the license plate of the truck the woman had been traveling in and telling the convenience store cashier to call 911.“If you see something, say something,” Mr Streeval told WKRN in Nashville. “Domestic violence is...
