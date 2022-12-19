ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best CBD Deals, From Gummies to Legal Pre-Rolls

By RS Editors
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

More and more people are turning to CBD not only as a staple of their self-care toolkit , but as a way to help with everything from chronic pain issues to insomnia .

Even with marijuana being legal in some way shape or form in 37 states (and New Jersey pulling the power move of allowing legal weed sales starting not on the 20th, but April 21 ), brands have been wanting to get with the (high) times, offering the best CBD deals on everything from post-modern pipes , to ash trays that look like home decor.

But if you’re not looking to get blazed, and there are plenty of CBD deals and discounts you can find online — no dispensary necessary. For a mellower way to spend your day, these are our favorite CBD brands offering deals on how to get CBD to you so you can chill out at home.

The Best CBD Deals to Shop now

If you’re looking to save some money on CBD, read on. We’ve rounded up some of the best CBD deals happening right now, including savings on products for long-time smokers and wellness aficionados alike. Bonus, all of our picks are totally legal to ingest, smoke, and order online.

Buy One, Get Two Free Manitoba Harvest hemp products using promo code THANKSGIVING22 until 12/31

Buy any Daytime product from Slumber Sleep Aid, Get a free CBN tincture with promo code SLEEPBOGO — unlock new deals on select products sitewide until 12/25 with Slumber Sleep Aid’s 12 Days of Christmas Deals

Up to 30% off Fab CBD storewide during their Holiday Sale — use promo code HOLIDAY30

Get up to $20 off Dad Grass Holiday Bundles of hemp pre-rolls, tinctures, and more

Save with Medterra’s sale with CBD products starting at just $15

Get up to 25% off your first order on CBDistillery CBD and Delta-9 THC products sitewide

Take 20% off your first Vena sitewide

Save 25% on your first Five order sitewide on CBD + THC tinctures, gummies, and capsules

Save on Green Roads’ wellness products of CBD oils, gummies and more for under $15

Get 15% off your first purchase on FOCL’s topicals, gummies, drops and pet products

