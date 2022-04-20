Multiskilled Adam Maxwell shines for West Linn track at Wilsonville Invitational

Maxwell excels at Wilsonville meet; Wilsonville boys throttle the field at home.

West Linn senior Adam Maxwell once again showed his versatility with his standout performance in the Wilsonville Invitational track meet on Saturday, April 16.

Maxwell won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and high jump, finished second in the 110 high hurdles and helped the Lions' 4 x 400 relay to third place in the 25-team event.

He set personal bests in both hurdles races of 38.78 and 14.69 seconds. And he continued to be consistent in the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 4 inches, the same mark he hit last year in winning the season-ending Class 6A meet.

Maxwell, the team's top sprinter, has a rare skill set.

"He could do any event," Lions coach Joe Cerny said. "I wouldn't be afraid to put him in anything, from the 100 all the way up to the 800 or even farther. He's that explosive. He's so versatile."

Maxwell improved by .15 seconds in both hurdles races. He has the No. 1 time in the state in the 300 hurdles by .65 seconds and is No. 4 in the state in the 110 hurdles.

In last year's 6A meet, Maxwell placed second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110 hurdles. This season, he is going after titles in both events as well as the school records of 38.74 (set by Mark Hale in 1982) and 14.37 (set by Tristan Stallcup in 2015).

Cerny likes Maxwell's chances to get both records, especially the 40-year-old mark in the 300 hurdles.

"It's one of the things he wants to get before he leaves," Cerny said. "Once we get a decent day, without wind and cold, I think he's going to do it. If we wouldn't have had a little wind at Wilsonville, I think he would've broken it."

Maxwell cleared 6-7 in the high jump last year and hit 6-6 in his first meet this season, the top 6A mark in the state. Elijah Wytcherley of 1A Glendale leads for all classifications at 6-7.

Maxwell has signed with Montana.

"Some of the schools I talked to, they looked at him and he's not that tall, so they kind of project what they can and can't do," Cerny said. "But what they can't project is somebody's heart and how hard they work, and he has that."

Wilsonville, Lake Oswego top field

Host Wilsonville dominated with its depth to win the Saturday's meet, amassing 256.5 points to finish ahead of Central Catholic (138), Lakeridge (124) and West Linn (102).

Senior Rocco Marshall won the long jump and placed second in the 100 and third in the 200 for the Wildcats. His long jump of 22-1 1/2 is the best in the state this season.

Wilsonville senior Logan Thebiay won the shot and finished third in the discus and javelin. The Wildcats also got wins from seniors Chase Hix in the javelin and Luke Nelson in the pole vault.

Lake Oswego's girls used their prowess in the sprints to win the girls meet. The Lakers scored 206 points to defeat Tigard (164), Central Catholic (140), Mountainside (132) and West Linn (130.5).

Sophomore Mia Brahe-Pedersen led the charge for Lake Oswego, winning the 100 and 200 and running legs on both first-place relay teams. Sophomore Josie Donelson won the 400, placed fourth in the 200 and also was part of both relays. Senior Katelyn Howard finished first in the pole vault.

Brahe-Pedersen, who won the 100 and 200 in the 6A meet as a freshman, improved on her state-leading times in both events, clocking 11.43 and 23.62. The 100 time was a personal best and moved her closer to the state record of 11.30, set by Churchill's Margaret Johnson Bailes in 1968.

