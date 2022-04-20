Student Council Sustainability Officer Initiative Expands

The City of Phoenix's unique Student Council Sustainability Officer (SCSO) Initiative is spreading across the state. The Tempe Union High School District and the Tolleson Union High School District adopted the SCSO model, bringing sustainability opportunities to 23,000 more students at 13 additional high schools.

The City of Phoenix City Manager's Office of Sustainability developed the first-of-its-kind form of student engagement. It invites high schools to add a Sustainability Officer (SO) position to their existing student councils.

With a Sustainability Officer on the council, students will be able to embed sustainability into the school campus by promoting practices that reduce environmental impacts. Sustainability officers teach their fellow students how to conserve more, waste less, and live overall more sustainably. SCSO projects and initiatives also increase opportunities for grants, special funding, and awards.

"We are seeing more students who are asking how they can become future sustainability leaders, and this program provides them the first step towards that career goal," said Darice Ellis, the Sustainability Specialist for the City Manager's Office of Sustainability

Now, in honor of Earth Day, the Arizona Department of Education is joining Phoenix in encouraging more districts to add Sustainability Officers to their student councils.

Phoenix Union High School District (PXU) first adopted the SCSO model in 2014, and now has 12 schools and 28,000 students participating. Among other benefits, PXU schools saw a reduction in costs associated with energy consumption and water use after adopting the initiative.

“Sustainability should be a core focus in our schools, and this medium provides a powerful way to integrate these ideas," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said. “Students who learn these principles now are the same people who will change and improve the trajectory of our communities and our world."

In the Spring semester, SCSO schools compete in an annual Sustainability Challenge with a new topic each year from and the Office of Sustainability. At the end of the challenge the top three schools receive financial awards to complete sustainability projects on their school campus. Over the past four years, PXU schools have received a total of $20,000 ($5,000 each year).

Schools interested in joining the SCSO initiative can get mentoring from the City of Phoenix. Please contact Emma Collins at emma.collins@phoenix.gov or Darice Ellis at darice.ellis@phoenix.gov for more information on getting started.

​