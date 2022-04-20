ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Life: Broadway's 'Cats' tickets on sale Sunday

By Jason Vondersmith
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhfN3_0fF9vmgu00 Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

'Cats' coming — One of Broadway's biggest hits, "Cats," comes to Keller Auditorium, June 21-26, and tickets go on sale to the general public, Sunday, April 24.

Tickets will be available online at www.BroadwayInPortland.com.

Youth films — Films made by homeless and marginalized youth in Portland, through Outside the Frame, will be screened during the Venice Biennale in Italy, April 23-July 25.

The exhibit, "Transitions and Transformations: the Constant Flux of our Personal Structures," is curated by Geraldine Ondrizek of Reed College and hosted by the European Cultural Centre during the biennale.

It was made possible through donor support of Outside the Frame and a grant from Reed College.

Outside the Frame trains homeless and marginalized youth to be directors of their own films — and lives.

For more: www.outsidetheframe.org.

McCollum wine — He's busy playing with New Orleans in the NBA playoffs, but former Trail Blazers' player CJ McCollum has a new local wine coming out this week.

McCollum Heritage 91 will release a 2021 Willamette Valley Rose', available on the winery's website at 9 a.m. April 25.

It's McCollum's second Rose', and his fifth wine; he's also released some pinot noir and chardonnay.

For more: www.mccollumheritage91.com.

PBO artistic director — Portland Baroque Orchestra has announced three finalists for its artistic director position: New York-based violinist Aisslinn Nosky, London-based harpsichordist Julian Perkins and Dublin-based multi-instrumentalist Peter Whelan.

They'll be presented during the 2022-23 season with the "Festival of Candidates" concerts.

All Classical Portland — Double bass player Maggie Carter, 16, has been named All Classical Portland's 2022 Young Artist in Residence. She'll attend Boston University Tanglewood this summer; she's principal bassist Portland Youth Philharmonic.

The station has also appointed four young creatives as the first-ever Young Artist Ambassadors: Noah Carter, 16, violin, Grant HS; Diego Fernandez, 17, flute, South Salem HS; Ben Price, 18, oboe, Grant HS; Nate Strothkamp, 18, violin, Oregon Episcopal School.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

Opera season — Portland Opera announced its 2022-23 season, and it includes:

• Georges Bizet's "Carmen," Nov. 5-13, Keller Auditorium.

• "Thumbprint," a new opera inspired by the story of Mukhtar Mai, a trailblazing Pakistani human rights activist, March 18-26, 2023, Newmark Theatre.

• The Dvorak opera "Rusalka" for the first time, April 22-April 30, 2023, Keller Auditorium.

• A one-night-only concert featuring celebrated composer and jazz great Terence Blanchard, May 26, 2023, Keller Auditorium.

• A premiere of a youth opera inspired by the life and experiences of Beatrice Morrow Cannady for the regional Portland Opera to Go tour.

For more: www.portlandopera.org.

Another Ten Grands — Michael Allen Harrison's Ten Grands event returned to Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall last week. And, now the next event, Ten Grands on the Diamond, returns to Hillsboro's Ron Tonkin Field, Sept. 10.

For more: www.michaelallenharrison.com. Tickets go on sale May 7.

New book — Travis Williams, executive director of Willamette Riverkeeper, has a new book called "Willamette River Greenways" from OSU Press.

It tells of the river's health, spurred by the Greenway Program hatched along the river and elsewhere in the 1960s. It resulted in thousands of acres of public lands along the river. Williams shares stories from his 22 years as "riverkeeper" and executive director.

For more: www.willametteriverkeeper.org.

'Verselandia' — The youth poetry slam competition "Verselandia" returns to Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m April 28.

For more: www.portland5.com.

Alpacas — There'll be some 300 alpacas gathered for the CABA Classic and Alpaca Western Extravaganza shows, Saturday-Sunday, April 23-24 at Yamhill County Fairgrounds in McMinnville. You can visit with breeders, see alpacas up close and in show competition and learn what it takes to be a champion.

Hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

MONDAY, APRIL 18

Lillard ad — Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard missed much of the 2021-22 NBA season with an injury, but he has been busy on the business side of life.

He and boxing champ Ryan Garcia star in a new Gatorade advertisement. Lillard is a boxing fan who incorporates boxing into workouts, and the spot for Gatorlyte product features an intense boxing session between the two athletes as they build up a sweat worthy of rapid rehydration.

Also a rapper, Lillard's "No Punches" serves as the instrumental track for the spot.

The ad appears during the NBA and NHL playoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PEwUt_0fF9vmgu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NcSUO_0fF9vmgu00

Voices Lecture — Roxane Gay, the New York Times bestselling author of "The Bad Feminist," will speak at the Voices Lecture Series, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at the Tiffany Center in Portland.

For more/tickets: www.voicesinc.com.

Gay has a blunt approach to exploring feminism and social criticism in her books. "The Bad Feminist" is a collection of essays, and NPR named it one of the best books of 2014.

She hosts a podcast called "The Roxane Gay Agenda."

Upcoming events — Consider attending these events in the coming days:

• "Judy Blue Eyes" features Portland musicians, including members of Nowhere Band and The Decemberists and more, playing the songs of "Crosby, Stills & Nash" with CSN guitarist Jeff Pevar, 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 21-22.

For more: www.albertarosetheatre.com.

• "Lady Sings the Blues," the 15th annual tribute to Billie Holiday, takes place at Alberta Rose Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

Performances are by LaRhonda Steele, Danielle M. Barker, Arietta Ward, Anandi, Emily Wilder and Marcia Hocker.

For more: www.albertarosetheatre.com.

• Make sure and go out and support your favorite record store on Saturday, April 23. It's international Record Store Day.

• Joshua Bell joins the Oregon Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 25.

For more: www.orsymphony.org.

Magic show — The All American Magic and Ventriloquist Show is planning for its first show in a new theater on the second floor at Lloyd Center, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

For more: www.magicpdx.com.

Oregon Book Awards — The Oregon Book Awards take place Monday, April 25, at The Armory, the first-in person ceremony since 2019.

A reminder: Finalists for the prestigious Ken Kesey Award for Fiction are Callum Angus, Portland, "A Natural History of Transition"; Omar El Akkad, West Linn, "What Strange Paradise: A Novel"; Tracey Lange, Bend, "We Are the Brennans: A Novel"; A.E. Osworth, Portland, "We Are Watching Eliza Bright: A Novel"; Chris Struck, Portland, "Give My Love to the Savages: Stories."

For more: www.literary-arts.org.

