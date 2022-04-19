ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

North Idaho College receives 59 applicants for president’s job

By By KEVIN RICHERT Idaho Education News
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3OMO_0fF9dNJv00

Originally published April 19 on IdahoEdNews.org .

Despite the turmoil at North Idaho College, the two-year school isn’t lacking for presidential applicants.

In all, 59 candidates applied for the president’s job by the Monday afternoon deadline, spokeswoman Laura Rumpler said Tuesday morning.

It’s unclear how many of the applicants are in-house, or from off campus. Under public records law , colleges are not required to release applicants’ names, until they select finalists.

This could happen within a few weeks.

An NIC presidential search committee hopes to interview eight to 10 semifinalists in May.

Once the committee narrows the field, finalists are expected to come to campus in June, to interview with trustees and meet with campus and community groups.

Hiring a president is one of the big challenges facing NIC. The turmoil at the top spot is also one of several flashpoints at the embattled two-year school, which is facing lingering questions about its accreditation.

On Sept. 22, a divided board of trustees fired President Rick MacLennan without cause and without explanation. The move came just weeks after trustees voted to rescind a campus mask mandate, instituted by MacLennan. Ultimately, MacLennan received a settlement of nearly $500,000 .

On Oct. 25, in another divided vote, trustees voted to promote wrestling coach Michael Sebaaly as interim president, with critics questioning Sebaaly’s limited administrative experience and the qualifications NIC used for the $180,000-a-year hire.

It’s unclear whether Sebaaly is applying to stay on the post. In an Idaho Education News interview Wednesday — just five days before the application deadline — he would not say whether he would seek the job long-term. Sebaaly did not immediately respond to a followup email from Idaho EdNews Tuesday.

The president’s post isn’t the only high-profile vacancy at NIC.

The college has lost several key administrators, including three vice presidents.

And as of May 3, the five-member board of trustees will be down to only two elected members — Chairman Todd Banducci and Greg McKenzie. Banducci and McKenzie were two of the three trustees who voted to fire MacLennan and promote Sebaaly.

The State Board of Education will appoint three new members to the board on May 6, and the new members will serve until the November election. Applications are due to the State Board on April 25.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's state-employed firefighters will receive hazard pay

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little on Thursday signed into law a bill authorizing hazard pay for wildland firefighters during the time they're working in dangerous conditions. House Bill 588 had broad support among Idaho lawmakers, winning unanimous approval Monday in the Senate, and passing in the House by a vote of 49-19-2 on Feb. 25. Now that the governor has signed it, it goes into effect immediately.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

How Century golfer Sofia Lippiello earned a spot at North Idaho College remarkably quickly

Sofia Lippiello came prepared to golf in Antarctica. On this weekend in February, snow blanketed the golf courses in Coeur d’Alene, where Lippiello had driven with her parents to visit North Idaho College and meet head coach Russell Grove, but Lippiello brought her clubs, coats, everything. She had designs on joining the Cardinals’ team, so she had to make a good impression on Grove.
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Idaho State Journal

Highland's Travis Bell wins Idaho athletic director of the year

POCATELLO — Travis Bell, athletic director at Highland High School in Pocatello, has been recognized by the Idaho Athletic Administration Association as the state's athletic director of the year for 2022. Bell started his career in education 27 years ago as a Spanish teacher at Highland High School. During...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
710
Followers
1K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy