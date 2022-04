Simon Cowell went through a phase of using so much Botox and filler that the results scared him. The American Idol judge revealed at the Nickelodeon 2022 Kid’s Choice Awards that he’s all done with injectables after making himself look like, in his words, “something out of a horror film.” As he told The Sun at the awards show, “There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me, first of all.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO