Kick off summer with annual YMCA Healthy Kids Day

The YMCA of Columbia-Willamette is hosting the Y's 30th Annual Healthy Kids Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Memorial Park. This event encourages families to take a moment to help kids be kids and set them up for a summer of success. In partnership with Wilsonville Parks and Recreation, the event will feature activities such as crafts, field games, story time, water safety as well as other fun plans. These activities are designed to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home.

"At the Y, we believe in the potential of all children and each day we work to help kids find that potential within themselves," said Dan Umbenhower, YMCA Leader of Youth Development, South Region. "Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free, community-wide event to kick off summer and remind us all how important it is for kids to stay active physically and mentally throughout the summer."

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022, Healthy Kids Day is the Y's national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. The Y plans to use the day to get more kids moving and learning, creating healthy habits during the summer months. When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than during the school year. With all that's going on in the world right now, Healthy Kids Day is a reminder to families that we can help ensure all children have access to what they need to reach their full potential, even during out-of-school time.

In celebration of YMCA's Healthy Kids Day, the Y offers the following tips to help families develop healthy habits this summer that can have a lifetime effect:

• High Five the Fruits and Veggies — Make sure kids get at least five servings of fruits and veggies each day.

• Read Together — The summer is a great time to enjoy books with summer program participants—and 30 minutes a day goes a long way!

• Get Moving! — Activities that require movement also help kids flex their mental muscle.

• Play Together — Play may be the best way to prevent childhood obesity.

• Make sleep a priority — Doctors recommend 10-12 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5-12 and 7-8 hours per night for adults.

Melody Danner is the social responsibility leader for the YMCA. Driven by its founding mission, the Y has remained committed to strengthening community for more than 177 years. The Y empowers everyone, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymcacw.org.