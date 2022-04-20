ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Kick off summer with annual YMCA Healthy Kids Day

By Melody Danner
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faQBy_0fF9BFTF00 Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022, Healthy Kids Day is the Y's national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families.

The YMCA of Columbia-Willamette is hosting the Y's 30th Annual Healthy Kids Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Memorial Park. This event encourages families to take a moment to help kids be kids and set them up for a summer of success. In partnership with Wilsonville Parks and Recreation, the event will feature activities such as crafts, field games, story time, water safety as well as other fun plans. These activities are designed to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home.

"At the Y, we believe in the potential of all children and each day we work to help kids find that potential within themselves," said Dan Umbenhower, YMCA Leader of Youth Development, South Region. "Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free, community-wide event to kick off summer and remind us all how important it is for kids to stay active physically and mentally throughout the summer."

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022, Healthy Kids Day is the Y's national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. The Y plans to use the day to get more kids moving and learning, creating healthy habits during the summer months. When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than during the school year. With all that's going on in the world right now, Healthy Kids Day is a reminder to families that we can help ensure all children have access to what they need to reach their full potential, even during out-of-school time.

In celebration of YMCA's Healthy Kids Day, the Y offers the following tips to help families develop healthy habits this summer that can have a lifetime effect:

• High Five the Fruits and Veggies — Make sure kids get at least five servings of fruits and veggies each day.

• Read Together — The summer is a great time to enjoy books with summer program participants—and 30 minutes a day goes a long way!

• Get Moving! — Activities that require movement also help kids flex their mental muscle.

• Play Together — Play may be the best way to prevent childhood obesity.

• Make sleep a priority — Doctors recommend 10-12 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5-12 and 7-8 hours per night for adults.

Melody Danner is the social responsibility leader for the YMCA. Driven by its founding mission, the Y has remained committed to strengthening community for more than 177 years. The Y empowers everyone, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymcacw.org.

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

YMCA along with local agencies to kick off community wellness event

HONOLULU (KITV4) – In an effort to keep Hawaii communities healthier and thriving First Vitals, NIU Health, One Community Hawaii, Times Pharmacy and the Nuuanu YMCA will be offering a special community wellness event. The event is providing free services for COVID-19 vaccine, biometric testing, COVID antibody testing, boosters...
HAWAII STATE
Norristown Times Herald

Phoenixville YMCA hosts Spring Festival and Pickleball Tournament April 23

PHOENIXVILLE — For the first time ever, the Phoenixville YMCA will hold its own Pickleball Tournamentcoupled with a Spring Festival for spectators and community members alike. Festivities will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Phoenixville YMCA, 400 E. Pothouse Road Phoenixville, PA 19460. During...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
BECKLEY, WV
YourErie

‘Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day’ kicks off this weekend

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — “Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day” will take place this Saturday. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said in a statement on Thursday that trout fishing will open a week early for youth anglers and their fishing mentors. “We gladly open up trout season a week early for kids on this day […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
Local
Oregon Society
WTAJ

7th annual Bishop McCort Mini-THON to kick off

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bishop McCort will be hosting its 12-hour dance/activities marathon Friday and Saturday to raise money that will support families dealing with pediatric cancer. On March 25 and 26 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Bishop McCort High School will hold the Mini-THON to raise money to support the Four Diamonds […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
lootpress.com

YMCA seeks counselor for summer day camp

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – The YMCA of Southern West Virginia is seeking a counselor for its summer day camp. According to the Y, the counselor will be responsible for the care, implementation of daily activities and safety of the children enrolled in the summer camp program, Camp Navigator. Said counselor must be able to work independently under general direction and is expected to determine how to prioritize and accomplish tasks.
BECKLEY, WV
Wilsonville Spokesman

PCC Foundation to host annual fundraiser

The fundraiser set for Saturday, April 23, will raise money for student scholarships. Portland Community College Foundation will host its annual fundraiser, "Begin Again," presented by Comcast, both virtually and in-person on Saturday, April 23. People are encouraged to tune in virtually at 5 p.m. or watch the recording at pcc.edu/beginagain. While in-person tickets are sold out, Golden Raffle tickets are available for $100 each; participants can win a $2,000 gift certificate to the Stephanie Inn at Cannon Beach. Tickets may be purchased at pcc.edu/beginagain. PCC alumnus and host Ivan Hernandez and auctioneer Kelly Russell will take the audience on...
PORTLAND, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County medical program to host 10th annual fundraiser

Donations sought to support Volunteers In Medicine's operational costs for free clinic10 years of Clackamas Volunteers In Medicine's free health care services for residents facing barriers will be commemorated in April at the nonprofit's anniversary luncheon, an annual fundraising event which officials say generates approximately one-third of its operational budget. The luncheon will return to an in-person venue on Friday, April 29, at Willamette Valley Country Club in Canby after COVID-19 impacts forced the event to be canceled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021. Tickets cost $35 per person to attend the event lasting from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., with...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Parks And Recreation#Wilsonville Parks
Eagle Newspapers

Town of Onondaga archery program returns

ONONDAGA — A few notable images come to mind when you hear the word “archer.” Hawkeye, Legolas, Artemis, Katniss Everdeen, and even a cartoon fox from Disney’s rendition of Robin Hood. But archery is not reserved for fictional characters, historical figures, or hunters of any era. Recreational archery is a hobby enjoyed by millions of people world-wide, and it’s something that the Town of Onondaga Parks and Recreation Department is offering for youth and adults to try!
ONONDAGA, NY
Portland Tribune

Wilsonville-based Sole Sisters to host race for women

The running and walking group's 5k, 10k and half-marathon returns Saturday, May 21 at Wilsonville's Memorial Park. The Sole Sisters all-female walking and running group is hosting a multi-distance race for women on Saturday, May 21 in Wilsonville — the group's first large in-person event in three years. Women...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Krecklow honored with Wilsonville Rotary's First Citizen award

The award was announced at Wilsonville Rotary's 2022 Heart of Gold Dinner and Auction on Friday night at Langdon Farms Golf ClubThe 2022 Wilsonville First Citizen is Lisa Krecklow. The Wilsonville volunteer extraordinaire is known for working behind the scenes to make things happen — whether making sure graduating seniors have a night to remember and Girl Scouts can remain on track despite the COVID-19 pandemic, or restarting concessions at sporting events as a way to raise money for school equipment and scholarships. "Lisa is the kind of person who is able to engage and organize many different parents and...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas Community College art exhibit honors Willamette River

Collection of paintings, installations showcases Native American ancestors who stewarded land. Art illustrating the history and health of the storied Willamette River will be showcased this month in partnership with Clackamas Community College. Titled "Braided River: Lower Willamette Speaks," the exhibit will be on display from April 7-29 at the...
CLACKAMAS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Wilsonville Spokesman

Imagination Library catalyst strives to help the next generation

Jan Rippey is a finalist for the Rotary Club of Wilsonville's First Citizen award  Particularly in prepandemic times, if you were a parent walking a stroller near the Murase Park fountains or waiting at the bus stop, Wilsonville resident Jan Rippey may have approached with a warm smile, a compliment about your baby and a flyer. Rippey, the founder of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Wilsonville, is never shy to tell people about the program that provides free books to hundreds of kids under the age of 5 in the community each year. "She is humble to her...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Calhoun County Journal

YMCA Spring 5K in Calhoun County

Come join the YMCA Spring 5K at 8:00 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Join Anniston Orthopaedics and YMCA Calhoun County for their annual Spring Run/Walk! The 5K route will take you through historic downtown Anniston, with refreshments and an awards ceremony to follow.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
explore venango

Oil City YMCA Announces Spring Tee Ball Registration for ages 3-6

OIL CITY, Pa. – Spring Tee Ball registration is underway for ages 3-6 at the Oil City YMCA. Spring Tee Ball begins May 17 for ages three to six. This is a six-week program that focuses on preparing your child for the games of baseball and softball. The first three weeks of the program will consist of skill and knowledge-building practices where youth will practice the basics of the game. The final three weeks of the program will split the youth into teams and play games. Each child will be receive a YMCA team t-ball shirt.
OIL CITY, PA
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
16
Followers
1K+
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy