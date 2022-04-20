Reader's letter

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Woods has my vote for state senate

We need Aaron Woods as our state senator — someone who understands how the government works from day one. Woods serves on the Wilsonville Planning Commission, the Clackamas Community College Board of Director and on many other boards and committees. He's built experience on how the government works and how to make things happen.

Equally valuable, he has business experience, with a career in IT. Woods is a well-rounded citizen who volunteers regularly in the community.

A deciding factor in my choice on this important vote is the clarity of Woods' stated goals: technical education, high-speed internet for all, affordable housing and integrated senior services. These goals show an understanding of future challenges in keeping us economically viable and employed, which is important in keeping society stable. Woods understands the importance of tech-ed for those not going to four-year college, thus ensuring them the dignity of work, the significance of high-speed internet to keep folks current with today's world and the necessity of affordable housing to keep people safe and off the streets. Comprehensive senior services are a must with the huge aging population.

I urge people to cast their vote for Aaron Woods, a candidate who will legislate with clarity for us all.

Susan Reep

Wilsonville

Community Policy