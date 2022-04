The Packers will likely do something in the 2022 NFL Draft that they haven't done since 2002, when Tobey Maguire's "Spider-Man" (first one) was the world's top grossing movie: draft an offensive skill position player (RB, WR, TE) in the first round. Green Bay's last such first-round pick was Florida State's Javon Walker, who went 20th overall in that draft. If two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers gets his wish, Walker will hold that distinction for only a few more days, as the NFL Draft kicks off on April 28 in Las Vegas.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO