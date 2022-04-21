ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, NC

NC man pleads guilty to bank fraud scheme, impacted six financial institutions

By WWAY News
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, NC (News Release) – A Cameron man pleaded guilty in federal court today to a charge of bank fraud arising out of a scheme to defraud financial institutions in the Eastern District of North Carolina and elsewhere. According to court documents and information presented at the hearing,...

