Woodburn, OR

Woodburn Centenarian

By Justin Much
 2 days ago
Silver Falls Assisted Living facility in Woodburn celebrated the 100th birthday of Reynold 'Marty' Martini.

Silver Creek Assisted Living residents and staff were delighted to celebrate a milestone birthday this month.

Reynold "Marty" Martini celebrated his 100th birthday on April 13 at the facility.

Silver Creek staff said Marty had family in attendance for the celebration, including his daughter and his sister, plus family from out of state joined the festivities via Zoom.

Marty has lived at Silver Creek for several years and we all enjoy his stories of farm life back in Minnesota.

Woodburn, OR
The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

