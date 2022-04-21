ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford deputies ask for help after fatal shooting in Edgewood

By Tim Swift
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDGEWOOD, Md. (WBFF) — The Harford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a man was killed last week outside an Edgewood apartment complex. Police...

CBS Baltimore

Detectives ID Body Found On I-95 As Mother Of 3-Year-Old Killed In Baltimore House Fire, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Thursday positively identified a woman found dead along Interstate 95 as the biological mother of a 3-year-old girl who was killed last week in a Baltimore house fire. Danielle Shanae Parnell was found dead Tuesday along a stretch of I-95 in Cecil County, Maryland State Police said. Police said the 30-year-old is the mother of My’royal Bennett, who died April 9 in a mattress fire in southwest Baltimore. Bennett was found dead inside a home on Vancouver Road about 6 p.m. April 9 after firefighters responded to a mattress fire at the residence. Her death has been...
The Independent

School speaks out on behalf of teacher who was brutally attacked by 16-year-old student

A school official has pushed back on the public narrative arround a Las Vegas teacher who was brutally attacked by a student.Last week a 16-year-old student allegedly attacked his teacher at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. Initial reports suggested that the student, identified as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, entered the teacher's room to discuss grades. The discussion escalated to violence when the student allegedly began punching the teacher and then strangled her until she passed out. KTNV reports that the student fled the classroom following the attack but was later arrested at home. Clark County Education Association President...
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
Complex

MS-13 Gang Associate Found Guilty of Luring Teens to Their Deaths in Woods

An alleged Long Island MS-13 gang associate has been found guilty of luring four teenagers to their deaths in 2017, per ABC 7. Known as “La Diablita,” or the Little Devil, Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all counts Monday after she reportedly lured the teens into the woods to be ambushed by more than a dozen gang members. Following what took place in the Central Islip park, Escobar has been found guilty of racketeering, including predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and obstruction of justice, as well as murder in aid-of racketeering.
Oxygen

Minnesota Brother, Sister Sentenced For 2020 Murder Of Man Found Shot To Death Over Debt

A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.

