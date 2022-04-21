Woman shot, critically wounded in Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and critically wounded in a Lincoln Square backyard Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:42 p.m., the 24-year-old woman was in the backyard of a home in the 2400 block of West Eastwood Avenue when she was shot in the chest by an unknown assailant, police said.

More than a dozen bullet holes were seen in the windshield of a car nearby.

The woman was taken to Swedish Hospital in critical condition. It was not clear whether she was the intended target.

Area Three detectives are investigating.