ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

Woman shot, critically wounded in Lincoln Square

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Jded_0fF8W0mJ00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and critically wounded in a Lincoln Square backyard Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:42 p.m., the 24-year-old woman was in the backyard of a home in the 2400 block of West Eastwood Avenue when she was shot in the chest by an unknown assailant, police said.

More than a dozen bullet holes were seen in the windshield of a car nearby.

The woman was taken to Swedish Hospital in critical condition. It was not clear whether she was the intended target.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Settlement in the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby, girl found under a couch in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Two people injured following crash in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were hurt after a crash in the Chicago Lawn area Thursday afternoon.Police said around 4:22 p.m., a 25-year-old man was driving northbound in a silver Honda, on the 6900 block of South Western Avenue, when he heard gunshots. The driver of the Honda, after hearing the shots, drove past a red light and collided with a 59-year-old man driving a white Nissan Pathfinder. Both drivers were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. No citations have been written at this time.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

2 men shot in south Forth Worth, 1 in critical condition

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were shot in their legs the night of April 25 in south Fort Worth. It happened at 5150 Winifred Drive.Both men were taken to the hospital. Police said one of the victims is in critical condition.  Detectives are searching for those responsible. 
FORT WORTH, TX
WGN News

57-year-old man shot to death on West Side

CHICAGO — A 57-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in a verbal altercation with an unknown man shortly after 4:40 a.m. in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road when the perpetrator revealed a handgun and fired several shots, […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Lincoln, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

4 in critical condition following Englewood shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are dead and two more are injured following a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood. Chicago Police say four men were standing on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 51st Street around 7:30 p.m. when a gray vehicle drove by and someone inside starting shooting at them. A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A 48-year-old man was also shot. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 24-year-old man was shot in the back and left arm and was taken to the Univesity of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Another man, whose age is not known, was also shot. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in unknown condition, police said.Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

3-Year-Old Philadelphia Boy Dies Years After His Father Used Him As A Human Shield

A family is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old Philadelphia boy who passed away last Tuesday after his father used him as a human shield in 2019. Yaseem Jenkins was just 11 months old when he was struck in the head, neck, and buttocks while seated in the backseat of his father’s car, NY Post reports. Jenkins’s father, Nafes Monroe, allegedly tried to buy drugs with counterfeit cash and decided to bring his baby boy with him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Square#Police#Eastwood#Assailant#Swedish Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Brothers free after served years in prison on false drug charges linked to corrupt CPD Sgt. Ronald Watts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total of 44 more people now have a clean record, after Cook County prosecutors agreed to vacate more convictions connected to corrupt former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts. This brings the total number of thrown-out cases tied to Watts to 212. Two of them involve brothers form Chicago's South Side, one of whom talked with CBS 2's Marissa Perlman Friday. Tyrone and Joey Fenton were outside the George N. Leighton Criminal Court Building when found out their names were in the clear. They say they can finally start living their lives after being wrongfully convicted, and wasting years...
CHICAGO, IL
Law & Crime

Suspect in ‘Sniper-Type’ D.C. Shootings Kills Himself After Posting Video Online from Perch in Fifth-Floor Apartment Window: Cops

The person suspected of pulling the trigger in a series of sniper-style shootings on Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C., killed himself in his apartment, the Metropolitan Police Department announced late in the evening. That department described Raymond Spencer, 23, of Fairfax, Va., late Friday as a “person of interest in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being heavily trapped in crash in Cary

A 61-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in Cary Tuesday morning. The Cary Fire Protection District and Cary Police Department responded at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to East Main Street and Second Street in Cary for a motor […]
CARY, IL
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Four killed in ‘devastating’ stabbing attack

Three women and a man have been killed in a “devastating” stabbing attack at a house in south-east London.The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.A man, who was known to them, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.Anne Birkett, 60, whose back bedroom looks on to the property where the victims were found, said she was woken by police sirens and a circling helicopter just before 2am.Ms Birkett told the PA news agency: “It’s devastating – you hear all of this but you never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
69K+
Followers
24K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy