ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Wholesale Payroll has become an Environmentally Certified Sustainable Business

bostonnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWholesale Payroll (https://wholesalepayroll.com/ ), a Marco Island, Florida customer-focused, feature-rich, do-ityourself payroll platform company, has pursued and attained the Edenark Group ISO 14001 environmental sustainability certification. The Edenark Group ISO 14001 is the world's premier environmental sustainability certification program and allows SMEs (small to mid-sized enterprises) the ability to...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Considering the Environmental Costs of Cannabis

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Cannabis is often positioned as the next frontier in green agriculture. In reality, much of the industry’s current direction is neither sustainable nor forward-thinking for the environment. The majority of cannabis’ exorbitant energy use stems from inefficient cultivation practices. Even a decade ago, growing cannabis created the carbon emissions equivalent to having three million cars on the road, and those figures no doubt have risen as more states have legalized.
AGRICULTURE
Usama Saleem

How to Expand Your Wholesale Business with SeeBiz

According to First Research, the wholesale industry includes around 408,000 establishments in the US, with combined annual sales of about $10 trillion in 2021. Hundreds of new wholesale businesses join the profitable marketplace every year. However, only a few of the newly launched B2B companies managed to make it up to five years.
Black Enterprise

Meet Some of The Black Entrepreneurs Saving The Planet With Their Businesses

In honor of Earth Day, it’s worth noting some of the many Black entrepreneurs who have created businesses aimed at pouring back into the planet. Darrell Jobe developed a natural passion for preserving the planet following a number of shirt prison stints. Looking for a way to help the environment, Jobe created Vericool to help brands use environmentally safe product packaging.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

Malaysia company promotes sustainable business

To celebrate Earth Day, CBS News is speaking with people around the world doing their part to help the planet. Sasibai Kimis, founder of Earth Heir, works to use Malaysia's natural resources to create sustainable artisanal products, and she joins CBS News to talk about it.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Marco Island, FL
Society
Marco Island, FL
Business
City
Marco Island, FL
Cheddar News

Apple Focuses on Its Sustainability Efforts

Apple has revealed that the tech giant is working more on going green, reporting the use of more recycled materials than ever before. It's setting sustainability goals, aiming to cut emissions by 75 percent in the next 10 years and eventually ending the use of plastic in packaging.
ENVIRONMENT
Us Weekly

Going Green! Shop These Sustainable Brands for Earth Day

Disclosure: UsNow is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. We always try to do our part to reduce our carbon footprint. We reduce, reuse and recycle whenever possible and try not to leave the water running. But beyond that, we don't always know how to make an impact […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Murray
rigzone.com

DOE Earmarks $84 Million For Geothermal Pilot Projects

The U.S. Department of Energy has issued a request for information to support enhanced geothermal pilot demonstration projects. — The United States Department of Energy (DOE) issued a request for information (RFI) to support $84 million in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) pilot demonstration projects included in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fast Company

Design leaders at Microsoft, General Mills, and PepsiCo announce ambitious plan to fight climate change

A consortium of some of the world’s most prominent design-led companies and institutions is joining forces to combat the climate crisis. Design for Good, a new nonprofit announced today, will develop open-source products and services that chip away at the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a group of 17 goals for building a sustainable future by 2030. Each year, the alliance will come up with solutions to a different UN goal, starting this year with clean water and sanitation.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon keynote: Collaborating on sustainability reaps host of benefits

Even though logistics companies are competitors, working together to achieve sustainability goals reaps numerous mutual benefits, according to two keynote speakers at FreightWaves’ 2022 Net-Zero Carbon Summit on Friday. “If you invest in companies that have sustainability deeply ingrained in their DNA, the competition versus cooperation thing disintegrates because...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Business#Work Environment#Wholesale Payroll#Edenark Group
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon recap: A collaborative approach to decarbonization

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves Net-Zero Carbon Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The Role of Collaboration in Decarbonization. DETAILS: Decarbonization in the supply chain is not a solo act. The Sustainable Freight Buyers Alliance is seeking to prove that through various collaborative projects. SPEAKER: Eszter Tóth-Weedon. BIO:...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Apparel Experts Point to Global Warming as Top Challenge

Click here to read the full article. The LYCRA Company recently ran a mini survey with apparel industry experts to determine what they believe are the most significant issues facing the world today. The 65 respondents, who are in sustainability, sourcing and product development roles, also revealed how their companies are tackling these issues. When asked to select the top three issues in the world today from a menu of options, not surprisingly, the first choice of 71 percent of our experts was global warming, followed by plastic pollution (41 percent) and poverty (31 percent). Results for the remaining topics were...
ENVIRONMENT
The Verge

This Earth Day, cut through the corporate climate hype

With Earth Day around the corner, it’s that time of the year again when companies start doling out sustainability pledges like candy. Unfortunately, some of those promises can be misleading. So, The Verge spoke with sustainability experts for tips on how to tell whether or not a climate pledge is legit. They also shared advice on what companies should aspire to if they want to have a meaningful impact on climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Business
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheConversationCanada

Here's how food waste can generate clean energy

Food waste is a growing problem in Canada and many other parts of the world — and it is only expected to get worse in the coming years. The world population is expected to grow to 9.7 billion by 2050, alongside global food demand. Not only will this create large amounts of food and municipal organic waste, but there will also be increasing amounts of agricultural waste as the global demand of vegetables, fruits and grains increases. An estimated 60 per cent of food produced in Canada — over 35 million tonnes per year — ends up in landfills. However,...
ENVIRONMENT
Palm Beach Daily News

Examples of material Florida says it found 'problematic' in K-12 math textbooks

The Department of Education released these images Thursday of what it called "problematic" elements of math textbooks that were not approved by the state. Here's the disclaimer the department posted: Based on the volume of requests the Department has received for examples of problematic elements of the recently reviewed instructional materials, the following are examples...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy