ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

CVB Financial (CVBF) Tops Q1 EPS by 1c

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) reported Q1 EPS of $0.31,...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Ares Capital: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ares Capital ARCC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ares Capital missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $50.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Centene Q1 Earnings

Centene CNC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Centene beat estimated earnings by 8.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.83 versus an estimate of $1.68. Revenue was up $7.20 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Allegion Q1 Earnings

Allegion ALLE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 05:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allegion beat estimated earnings by 11.46%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.96. Revenue was up $29.30 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvbf#Stock#Cvb Financial#Streetinsider Premium
Benzinga

Recap: United Parcel Service Q1 Earnings

United Parcel Service UPS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United Parcel Service beat estimated earnings by 5.9%, reporting an EPS of $3.05 versus an estimate of $2.88. Revenue was up $1.47 billion from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

PepsiCo raises revenue forecast on boost from price increases

April 26 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday and raised its full-year forecast on steady demand for its sodas and snacks even in the face of several rounds of price increases. Pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain and runaway inflation have sent costs...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Culp Cuts Q4 Outlook As COVID-19 Lockdown Affects China Operations

Culp Inc (NYSE: CULP) said it is lowering its fourth-quarter FY22 expectations due to COVID-related shutdowns affecting its China operations and further weakness in domestic mattress industry sales. Culp sees Q4 net sales to be significantly down (prior view: slightly lower) from Q4 FY21. It expects an operating loss of...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy