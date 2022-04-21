CVB Financial (CVBF) Tops Q1 EPS by 1c

Ares Capital ARCC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ares Capital missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $50.00 million from the same...
Novartis AG NVS has reported a core EPS of $1.46 in Q1 FY22 compared to $1.38 a year ago, beating the consensus of $1.44. Net income reached $2.2 billion, an increase of 8% or 15% at constant currency rates, mainly driven by higher operating income, partly offset by the loss of Roche Holding RHHBY income.
Centene CNC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Centene beat estimated earnings by 8.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.83 versus an estimate of $1.68. Revenue was up $7.20 billion from the same period last...
Allegion ALLE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 05:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allegion beat estimated earnings by 11.46%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.96. Revenue was up $29.30 million from the same period last...
United Parcel Service UPS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United Parcel Service beat estimated earnings by 5.9%, reporting an EPS of $3.05 versus an estimate of $2.88. Revenue was up $1.47 billion from...
April 26 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday and raised its full-year forecast on steady demand for its sodas and snacks even in the face of several rounds of price increases. Pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain and runaway inflation have sent costs...
Culp Inc (NYSE: CULP) said it is lowering its fourth-quarter FY22 expectations due to COVID-related shutdowns affecting its China operations and further weakness in domestic mattress industry sales. Culp sees Q4 net sales to be significantly down (prior view: slightly lower) from Q4 FY21. It expects an operating loss of...
