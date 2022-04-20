Tucson animal shelters partner to host free pet vaccination and microchipping clinic

Alex is a marine biologist, aquarist, lover of animals, and experienced licensed veterinary technician with a BS in biology. Part of being a veterinary technician is client education and advocation for pet health. I believe very strongly that pet owners can do more than they think they can. Not only can you save money by being able to do certain routine services on your own, but you will also be more aware of what is normal for your pet. This will allow you to notice changes faster. Not to mention your vet staff will be able to devote more time to sick and injured pets if they have fewer technician appointments for nail trims and ear cleanings. I'm not saying there is anything wrong with having your pet's nails trimmed, but I've had so many owners mention that they didn't think it was something they could do at home.

PETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO