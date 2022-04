If you're a regular at the supermarket, you should know by now that you always buy more things and spend more money than you intended to. That is no way an accident, but rather by design. If you were to make a list prior to your supermarket visit and you stick to the list, you'll realize how much you save. Content creator and entrepreneur Max Klymenko posted a series of videos explaining how supermarkets tap into your psychology to encourage you to spend more. Klymenko explains that the marketing tactics range from product placement based on the customer it's catering to, to the lighting in the store and even rearranging contents.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 28 DAYS AGO