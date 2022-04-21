California man released after 32 years in prison for wrongful murder conviction

A San Francisco man stepped into freedom Wednesday afternoon after 32 years of being wrongly incarcerated.

Joaquin Ciria's family, friends, and attorneys erupted in cheers outside the San Francisco Sheriff's Office downtown as he walked outside.

"It's a feeling that you cannot express. No matter how you try to express it, you cannot express it completely," said Ciria.

Ciria was wrongfully convicted of murdering a friend in the SOMA district in 1990 - a conviction overturned Monday by a San Francisco Superior Court judge. The Northern California Innocence Project put the case in front of District Attorney Chesa Boudin's Innocence Commission 18 months ago.

"They did justice where justice needed to be done and I'm really happy today. I want to say thank you to my attorney," said Ciria, embracing the attorneys who fought for him.

"My first five years I was thinking I really can't take it," said Ciria. "I thought that I was going to lose my mind any day, but when you put faith - your faith in God - you gotta keep going."

San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin addressed a crowd of nearly 200 as his recall election is now less than three months away.

"This is what we do our work for," said Linda Starr, Director of the Northern California Innocence Project at Santa Clara University. "These moments are amazing. It's why we've fought for 20 years to correct the witness identification procedures that are used, so mistakes like this don't happen."

The DA's Office Director of Communications and Policy Advisor, Rachel Marshall was also on site Wednesday.

"Spent extensive resources, a great deal of time reviewing this case, conducting new investigation, including new witnesses," said Marshall. "And ultimately it resulted in the exoneration of Joaquin Ciria."

Ciria's son, Pedro, was among the first to greet him as the two held on for a long hug.

"I'm still grasping the whole situation. You know it's 32 years that got taken away from me and him - but I'm glad he's home. We've got a lot of catching up to do," said Pedro Ciria, adding the family planned on going out for Cuban food Wednesday night in celebration.

Ciria's exoneration is the first to be granted by the DA's Innocence Commission since being established in 2020.