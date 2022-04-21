ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

California man released after 32 years in prison for wrongful murder conviction

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRGvm_0fF7e5Y500

A San Francisco man stepped into freedom Wednesday afternoon after 32 years of being wrongly incarcerated.

Joaquin Ciria's family, friends, and attorneys erupted in cheers outside the San Francisco Sheriff's Office downtown as he walked outside.

"It's a feeling that you cannot express. No matter how you try to express it, you cannot express it completely," said Ciria.

Ciria was wrongfully convicted of murdering a friend in the SOMA district in 1990 - a conviction overturned Monday by a San Francisco Superior Court judge. The Northern California Innocence Project put the case in front of District Attorney Chesa Boudin's Innocence Commission 18 months ago.

"They did justice where justice needed to be done and I'm really happy today. I want to say thank you to my attorney," said Ciria, embracing the attorneys who fought for him.

"My first five years I was thinking I really can't take it," said Ciria. "I thought that I was going to lose my mind any day, but when you put faith - your faith in God - you gotta keep going."

VIDEO: SF DA defends his policies as city makes national headlines with highest property crime rate

San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin addressed a crowd of nearly 200 as his recall election is now less than three months away.

"This is what we do our work for," said Linda Starr, Director of the Northern California Innocence Project at Santa Clara University. "These moments are amazing. It's why we've fought for 20 years to correct the witness identification procedures that are used, so mistakes like this don't happen."

The DA's Office Director of Communications and Policy Advisor, Rachel Marshall was also on site Wednesday.

"Spent extensive resources, a great deal of time reviewing this case, conducting new investigation, including new witnesses," said Marshall. "And ultimately it resulted in the exoneration of Joaquin Ciria."

Ciria's son, Pedro, was among the first to greet him as the two held on for a long hug.

"I'm still grasping the whole situation. You know it's 32 years that got taken away from me and him - but I'm glad he's home. We've got a lot of catching up to do," said Pedro Ciria, adding the family planned on going out for Cuban food Wednesday night in celebration.

Ciria's exoneration is the first to be granted by the DA's Innocence Commission since being established in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0fF7e5Y500

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 45

Genny Zentella
4d ago

This is not ok, he should be splendidly compensated for every year he's lostt, you cannot make up for lost time. They need to do better than this.!!

Reply
25
dopey d
4d ago

When most people think of using DNA it's to catch a suspect. Actually the first case of using DNA a in a case actually exonerated someone. Maybe that was a sign of not just a new tool in crime fighting, but a new tool in correcting the flase in our legal system.

Reply(2)
16
Sheila h. Judd
4d ago

I'm truly sick into that this poor man lost 32 years of his life the prime years of his life where he could have enjoyed himself loved laughed and lived. it makes me just sick inside I'm so happy for this man but I'm still feeling sick inside for this man's loss of all those years people need to do a better job of finding the right people that do these crimes and not throwing these innocent people behind bars I'm grateful the man's been released but I'm just so sad that he lost such an amount of his life for nothing I hope he's truly compensated well for this

Reply
16
Related
Fox News

California man who kidnapped 26 children, buried them alive is recommended for parole

A California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 was recommended for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was one of three gunmen who hijacked a school bus with 26 kids and their bus driver in Chowchilla, California, in 1976. The men transferred the driver and children to vans and drove them 12 hours before they were buried alive in an underground truck trailer, CBS News reported.
CHOWCHILLA, CA
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KTLA

Inmate killed by other inmates at Northern California prison

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

California governor reverses parole board decision to release Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

California Gov Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel's recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison.Van Houten, 72, “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time," Mr Newsom said in his parole review. It was the fifth time that a California governor has rejected her release. Her attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, disputed that view and said the decision will be appealed in court. He accused Mr Newsom of rejecting parole because he is worried about “his political future" and noted that Van...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Campbell
Person
Chesa Boudin
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 14-year-old, police say

A 33-year-old California woman was arrested after she flew to Michigan and rented an Airbnb to meet with a 15-year-old boy she had met online, authorities said. Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, was taken into custody on April 10 in Novi, located about 29 miles outside Detroit, and charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, FOX2 Detroit reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Innocence Commission#Sf Da
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Two arrests in slaying of Bay Area rapper

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Two men have been arrested in a 2020 shooting that left a San Mateo rapper dead and his 2-year-old son seriously wounded, according to police. San Mateo police said Monday they arrested 29-year-old John "Talia" Paasi and 30-year-old Isileli Mahe as suspects in the shooting death of South Bay rapper known as ‘Juice Boi.'
SAN MATEO, CA
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy