This past Wednesday, April 20th, potheads the world over sparked up and ate gummies and and applied CBD oil in observance of 420, the annual celebration of all things marijuana. While I haven’t partaken of the drug in at least 20 years, I celebrated appropriately, screening the new Showtime documentary Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain. Though Cannabis culture is at the core of the group’s identity, dope smoking morons they are not. One of the most important hip hop acts of the 1990s, Cypress Hill’s legacy rests on their inventive sound, which bridged the sonic gap between East and...

HIP HOP ・ 4 HOURS AGO