Silverthorne, CO

Construction Begins on I-70 Between Frisco and Silverthorne

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn I-70: Two eastbound I-70 lanes will remain open through the entirety of the project. Watch for changing traffic patterns and speeds reduced to 55mph. Width restrictions on I-70 will be reduced to 11 feet. At Exit 205. Expect shorter left turn lanes from US 6 and CO 9...

COLORADO STATE
