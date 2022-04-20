Barry W. Parker

Adrian Lee Parker, age 67 passed at the North Mississippi Medical Center on Friday, March 25, 2022. Adrian was born on November 19, 1954 to Elmer Ezell Parker and Ima Faye Brock Parker at Red Bay, Al. He professed his trust in Christ and was Baptized into the Baptist Faith. Adrian Lee loved doing yardwork, fishing, hunting, and working on his friends and family cars. Over all he was a very good Samartian, loving his family and friends. He leaves 4 sisters Alice Allen of West Branch, Iowa, Jean Taylor of Nettleton, Nell Whitten (Randy) of Saltillo, and Bonnie Capp (Jeff) of Amory. He also leaves 2 brothers, Wayne Parker (Judy) of Tupelo and Dale Parker of Nettleton. He is preceded by 2 sisters, Betty Parker and Paulette Bennett, 2 brothers Bill Parker and Zelon Parker. Funeral services are at 2pm Sunday, March 27, 2022 in the Tupelo Chapel of Memories/Associated Family Funeral Home with Bro Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in the Keys Cemetery near Dorsey in Itawamba County. Our family at Associated are very honored that we were chosen to serve the Parker family. You may leave your memories and Condolences by logging onto our website (associatedfuneral.com) and click on the tributes link. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION is in charge of arrangements.

LEE COUNTY, MS ・ 28 DAYS AGO