Today the company’s focus is on stock management, providing tools to help suppliers manage this, as well as to handle and track sales and assess the wider marketplace for their products. Soon, the plan will be to incorporate more quality control tools, supply chain finance, personalization for buyers and sellers to connect more likely trades; and, further down the line, the startup will also bring more business intelligence and analytics into the mix for its customers.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO