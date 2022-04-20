How each Oklahoma Sooners quarterback fared in the season opener since 2000

When Dillon Gabriel takes his first snap under center for the Oklahoma Sooners on Sept. 3, he’ll be the fifth season-opening starting quarterback for the Sooners in six seasons.

Spencer Rattler opened the season as the starter each of the last two years. Before that the Sooners had a single season out of Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray after Baker Mayfield’s three-year run of dominance.

This year, it’s Dillon Gabriel’s turn to lead the Oklahoma Sooners. By all accounts his debut for the Sooners in September will go swimmingly, but not all season openers have been hot starts.

Let’s take a look at how each starting quarterback fared in their season opener since the year 2000.

2000: Josh Heupel and the Sooners beat UTEP 55-14

Ronald Martinez /Allsport

Josh Heupel: 18 of 36 for 274 yards and two TDs, one interception.

Oklahoma went 13-0 and beat Florida State, 13-2, in the Orange Bowl to win the BCS national championship.

2001: Nate Hybl and OU beat North Carolina 41-27

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Nate Hybl: 20 of 29 for 152 yards and an interception.

The story of this game was the defense and special teams. Derrick Strait had an interception return for a touchdown. Rocky Calmus recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. And returner Antwone Savage added a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Oklahoma went 11-2 with losses to No. 3 Nebraska and Oklahoma State in Bedlam.

2002: Jason White leads shutout of Tulsa 37-0

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Jason White: 15 of 26 for 126 yards, 0 TD, 2 interceptions.

The rushing attack led the way with four touchdowns and the Sooners received another from returner Antonio Perkins.

Oklahoma went 12-2, beating Colorado in the Big 12 Championship game after losses to Texas A&M and Oklahoma State during conference play.

2003: Jason White and the Sooners defeat UNT 37-3

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Jason White: 23 of 35 for 248 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

It had been several years since the Oklahoma Sooners received a standout performance from their quarterback. Leading the preseason No. 1 team, White delivered the first of many fantastic performances across his Heisman Trophy-winning season.

2004: Jason White leads OU's 40-24 win over Bowling Green

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jason White: 21 of 31 for 238 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

The Oklahoma Sooners took back the Big 12 title after an undefeated season. Unfortunately, they ran into the buzz saw that was the USC Trojans, losing 55-19 in the BCS national championship game.

2005: Paul Thompson and the Sooners fall to TCU 17-10

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Thompson: 11 of 26 for 109 yards and 1 interception.

Oklahoma was stifled offensively by the Horned Frogs en route to what would be one of the worst seasons in Bob Stoops’ career with the Sooners.

2006: Paul Thompson and OU beat UAB 24-17

AP Photo/Norman Transcript, Kevin Ellis

Paul Thompson: 14 of 24 for 227 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

After ceding the starting quarterback job to Rhett Bomar during the 2005 season, Thompson was called upon to switch back to quarterback from wide receiver after Bomar was dismissed from the program.

Thompson helped lead the Sooners back to the Big 12 title in a win over Nebraska, which led to one of the best off-field moments in Sooners history.

2007: Sam Bradford and the Sooners trounce North Texas 79-10

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Bradford: 21 of 23 for 363 yards and 3 touchdowns.

This game marked the start of one of the most prolific passing careers in Oklahoma Sooners history. Freshman Sam Bradford led the Sooners to an 11-3 record and his first Big 12 championship.

2008: Sam Bradford and OU rolls over Chattanooga 57-2

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Bradford: 17 of 22 for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Bradford and the Oklahoma passing game wouldn’t have to do much in this contest; DeMarco Murray and Chris Brown combined for 187 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Sam Bradford went on to win the Heisman, leading the Sooners to a second straight Big 12 championship, before losing to the Florida Gators, 24-14, in the BCS national championship.

2009: Sooners lose Sam Bradford to injury and fall 14-13 to BYU

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Sam Bradford: 10 of 14 for 96 yards and 1 touchdown.

Landry Jones: 6 of 12 for 51 yards.

The 2009 season started with a big punch in the gut. Sam Bradford hurt his shoulder and missed all but two games the rest of the season — he reinjured the shoulder in the Red River Shootout. Despite the injury, Bradford became the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, and the Sooners received a glimpse of their future with Landry Jones taking over as the starting quarterback.

2010: Landry Jones and the Sooners beat Utah State 31-24

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Landry Jones: 17 of 36 for 217 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

The Sooners rallied from two losses in Big 12 play to beat Nebraska, 23-20. Landry Jones completed 65% of his passes for 4,718 yards and 38 touchdowns in one of the best passing seasons in Sooners’ history.

2011: Landry Jones and OU dominates Tulsa 47-14

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Landry Jones: 35 of 47 for 375 yards and 1 touchdown.

Landry Jones kept the good times rolling with a huge passing day against the Golden Hurricanes. Though the Sooners started the year strongly, they failed to reach the Big 12 title game after a three-point loss to Texas Tech and a seven-point loss to Robert Griffin III and Baylor.

2012: Landry Jones and the Sooners defeat UTEP 24-7

Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Landry Jones: 21 of 36 for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Making his fourth appearance in a season opener and the third start, Landry Jones wasn’t asked to do much in the Sooners win over the UTEP Miners. Jones was 3-0 as a starter in openers for the Sooners.

2013: Trevor Knight and the Sooners run over Louisiana-Monroe 34-0

Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Knight: 11 of 28 for 86 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception, 13 carries for 103 yards.

The high-powered passing era led by Sam Bradford and Landry Jones gave way to the dual-threat era as Trevor Knight and Blake Bell took over for the Sooners.

Knight led the Sooners to a Sugar Bowl win over Alabama, but that was not enough to stave off the transfer addition of a future Heisman Trophy winner.

2014: Trevor Knight and the Sooners beat Louisiana Tech 48-16

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Knight: 19 of 34 for 253 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception.

The high the Sooners felt after the Sugar Bowl win lasted only a few weeks. After starting the season 4-0, including wins over Tennessee and West Virginia, the Sooners went 4-5 to finish the season. They lost their final two games: Bedlam and the Russell Athletic Bowl to Clemson, 40-6.

It was a disappointing season for the Sooners who made a change at offensive coordinator in the ensuing spring as they prepared to welcome in a new starting quarterback.

2015: Baker Mayfield era begins with big win over Akron

Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield: 23 of 33 for 388 yards and 3 touchdowns.

After sitting the 2014 season, Baker Mayfield made his long-anticipated debut for the Sooners, and he didn’t disappoint in his huge day against the Zips.

The Sooners won the first of their six straight Big 12 championships. The season finished in disappointment, a 37-17 loss, in the College Football Playoff to the Clemson Tigers.

2016: Sooners lose to Houston 33-23

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield: 24 of 33 for 323 yards and 2 touchdowns.

For just the third time in the Bob Stoops era, the Sooners dropped the season opener. In 2016, Tom Herman and the Houston Cougars upset Oklahoma.

The Sooners lost again two weeks later to Ohio State before going undefeated in Big 12 play and earning their second straight Big 12 championship. The season ended on a high with a win over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl.

2017: Baker Mayfield nearly perfect against the Miners

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Baker Mayfield: 19 of 20 for 329 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Kyler Murray: 10 of 11 for 149 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Oklahoma Sooners started strongly in Lincoln Riley’s first season as the Oklahoma Sooners’ head coach. Mayfield was nearly perfect in what would be a Heisman Trophy-winning campaign for the Sooners’ starting quarterback. After the game was well in doubt, the Sooners gained a glimpse of life after Mayfield when Kyler Murray took the helm and was as impressive as his quarterback running buddy.

2018: Kyler Murray airs it out against Florida Atlantic

Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray: 9 of 11 for 208 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Kyler Murray wasn’t asked to do much in this game, but what he did was incredible. He averaged a whopping 22.6 air yards per attempt per College Football Reference. That’s an incredible number.

It was a fantastic start to the Heisman Trophy winner’s short-lived career with the Sooners that ended with a loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff.

2019: Jalen Hurts dominates the Cougars 49-31

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts: 20 of 23 332 yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 16 carries for 176 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts was incredible in his debut with the Sooners. He combined for more than 500 yards of offense and six touchdowns. The Sooners had a 42-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter and didn’t have to do much to hold on down the stretch.

Hurts finished his lone season as the runner-up for the Heisman, but ran into the buzz saw that was Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff.

2020: Sooners shut out Missouri State 48-0 in Spencer Rattler's first start

Kyle Phillips/The Norman Transcript via AP

Spencer Rattler: 14 of 17 for 290 yards and 4 touchdowns.

It was a great debut for Spencer Rattler, who took over the starting job after sitting behind Jalen Hurts in 2019. Rattler was nearly perfect and averaged a Kyler Murray-like 21.8 air yards per attempt.

Though the 2020 season wouldn’t like anyone expected, the Sooners rallied back from two Big 12 losses to capture their sixth straight Big 12 Championship before knocking off the Florida Gators in the Cotton Bowl.

2021: Spencer Rattler and the Sooners hang on vs. Tulane

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler: 30 of 39 for 304 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, 1 rushing touchdown.

It was a rough start for the Heisman trophy favorite, who picked up minus-6 yards on his first pass attempt and threw an interception on his second. Rattler and the Sooners settled in nicely and scored on four touchdown drives 75 yards or more to help Oklahoma build a 37-14 halftime lead. The Sooners were stagnant offensively in the second half and were outscored by Tulane, 21-3. Tulane recovered an onside kick with 2:13 to play in the game, but Oklahoma forced the Green Wave to turn the ball over on downs to close the game.

2021 would not go the way many expected for Rattler and the Oklahoma Sooners. This first start should have been an indication of the way the season was going to go.