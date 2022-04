Spencer Stearns needed just one at-bat Thursday to make history. Stearns became the first Tiger under coach Tim Funkhouser to homer in five straight games. His first-blast set the tone, as EHS rolled to a 10-0, five-inning win over Alton at Tom Pile Field in Edwardsville. "It's awesome," Stearns said. "I'm seeing the ball super well. Coach Funkhouser has helped me a lot in batting practice with finding my swing. I think I have found it." Including a 1-for-1 day with a sacrifice fly on Thursday, Stearns is 15 for 24 (.625) with five home runs and...

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO