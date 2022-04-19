URCAD Sneak Peek: Francesca Burton

Glass transition is a Grand Challenge in condensed matter physics and still reveals surprises, despite decades of intense research. For instance, diffusion in glassy liquids was until now thought to be qualitatively similar to that in conventional, "hot" liquids, at least for long observation times. New research published in Physical Review Letters demonstrates that this is not the case: long-time diffusion in glassy liquids is indeed "Fickian yet non-Gaussian" (FnGD), an intriguing feature previously discovered in complex and biological fluids. At variance with those systems, however, FnGD in glassy liquids becomes dramatic when approaching the glass transition and seems to be characterized by universal scaling laws. The study, combining experiments and simulations, was performed by Francesco Rusciano (Ph.D. student), Raffaele Pastore and Francesco Greco at the group of Statistical Mechanics of Soft Materials of the University of Naples Federico II.

