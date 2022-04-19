ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
URCAD Sneak Peek: Francesca Burton

umbc.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing Behavioral Assays to Study Genes Associated with Autism and Schizophrenia in Drosophila Fruit Flies. Mentor: Fernando Vonhoff (Biological Sciences) Autism and schizophrenia are neurological disorders known to share numerous similarities at the anatomical and behavioral levels. For example, both disorders are associated with deficient mechanisms underlying synaptic refinement,...

my3.my.umbc.edu

scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
Richard Scott

Newly discovered part of the human body inside our lungs

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. In a new study, researchers have found out a new part of the human body inside the lungs. This new part of the human body is a type of cell which located inside the bronchioles (branching passageways of the human lungs.)
MedicalXpress

Scientists show that forgetting does not reverse the learning process

Forgetting can be a blessing and a curse. Some who've experienced a traumatic event cannot seem to forget, while others seem only to forget, and all too quickly. Dilemmas like these have led neuroscientists to question how forgetting actually works in the brain and whether it can be speeded or slowed. They are still a ways from understanding the process well enough to provide answers. But a group of Harvard-led researchers are moving a small step closer.
MENTAL HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Movement and Mind: The Brain Regions That Control Sequential Actions Revealed

In a novel set of experiments with mice trained to do a sequence of movements and “change course” at the spur of the moment, Johns Hopkins scientists report they have identified areas of the animals’ brains that interact to control the ability to perform complex, sequential movements, as well as to help the mice rebound when their movements are interrupted without warning.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Bacteria Alter Gene Expression To Evade Bacteriophage In Vivo

Phage therapy, which uses viruses known as bacteriophages to treat bacterial infections, is a long-standing medical procedure whose mechanisms of action are still poorly understood. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur and CNRS have demonstrated in vivo in a murine model that bacteria are capable of regulating their gene expression to evade the numerous bacteriophages present in the gut environment. This research explains the difference in bacteriophage efficacy between in vitro and in vivo conditions. The findings were published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe on April 13, 2022.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Widespread brain receptor hides surprising mechanism of action

One of the most important molecules in the brain doesn't work quite the way scientists thought it did, according to new work by researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Carnegie Mellon University. The results, published April 20 in Nature, may aid the development of a...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Glass transition meets Fickian-non-Gaussian Diffusion

Glass transition is a Grand Challenge in condensed matter physics and still reveals surprises, despite decades of intense research. For instance, diffusion in glassy liquids was until now thought to be qualitatively similar to that in conventional, "hot" liquids, at least for long observation times. New research published in Physical Review Letters demonstrates that this is not the case: long-time diffusion in glassy liquids is indeed "Fickian yet non-Gaussian" (FnGD), an intriguing feature previously discovered in complex and biological fluids. At variance with those systems, however, FnGD in glassy liquids becomes dramatic when approaching the glass transition and seems to be characterized by universal scaling laws. The study, combining experiments and simulations, was performed by Francesco Rusciano (Ph.D. student), Raffaele Pastore and Francesco Greco at the group of Statistical Mechanics of Soft Materials of the University of Naples Federico II.
PHYSICS
MedicalXpress

Quantifying human consciousness with the help of AI

New research supported by the EU-funded HBP SGA3 and DoCMA projects is giving scientists new insight into human consciousness. Led by Korea University and projects' partner University of Liège (Belgium), the research team has developed an explainable consciousness indicator (ECI) to explore different components of consciousness. Their findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.
COMPUTERS
LiveScience

'Secret code' behind key type of memory revealed in new brain scans

The "secret code" the brain uses to create a key type of memory has finally been cracked. This type of memory, called working memory, is what allows people to temporarily hold on to and manipulate information for short periods of time. You use working memory, for example, when you look up a phone number and then briefly remember the sequence of digits in order to dial, or when you ask a friend for directions to a restaurant and then keep track of the turns as you drive there.

