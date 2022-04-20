URCAD Sneak Peek: Dylan Chao

The “emo ambient” tag seems to have stuck for the music of emergent San Antonio artist Claire Rousay, and in all fairness, it fits pretty well. Her work, at its core, is an experiment in using commonplace environmental sounds to tug at the heartstrings directly. Across her quickly growing discography, field recordings of lighters, typewriters and other domestic paraphernalia seamlessly mingle with voice recordings, text-to-speech and the hesitant harmonics of classical instrumentation and drone. Under her direction, these components seem to coalesce into something more than a mere meeting of acoustics and textures, evoking emotion, memory and a striking sense of vulnerability in the listening experience. This is music for Oliveros-inspired deep listeners and for poets finding meaning among the mundane.
