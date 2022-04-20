URCAD Sneak Peek: Dylan Chao

Historically, when characters have entered a dangerous location in search of something valuable on The Walking Dead, they've been looking for things like food or weapons or medical supplies, practical things to help them survive in a post-apocalyptic world. They've never looked for cash, because cash is worthless in a world where there's no organized society. But that was before they went to the Commonwealth. The Commonwealth has rebuilt society so much that not only are they using money, they're using U.S. dollars. And in this exclusive sneak peek of Season 11, Episode 14, "The Rotten Core," Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) are risking their lives to get some Franklins.

TV SERIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO