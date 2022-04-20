Wichita Community Theatre Presents "Jake's Women" by Neil Simon

After weeks of speculation, award-winning cartoonist Terry Moore has officially announced that his next comic book project will be Parker Girls, a spinoff of his long-running series Strangers in Paradise. Moore released the cover(s) of the series' first issue, featuring a woman on a beach, her skirt parting to depict the "Parker Lily," a tattoo of a lily that the Darcy Parker's criminal underlings the Parker Girls were forced to get in Strangers in Paradise, suggesting that the spinoff will be set in the world of organized crime. Who the main characters will be, and whether they will be characters fans already know, is not yet clear.
