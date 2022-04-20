ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita Community Theatre Presents "Jake's Women" by Neil Simon

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWichita Community Theatre continues its 76th season with "Jake's Women" by Neil Simon. This dramatic comedy by one of America's favorite playwrights runs April 21–May 1 at 258 N. Fountain. Jake, a famous novelist more at home in...

