Douglas County, NV

Ep: 22 – Home runs aplenty

Nevada Appeal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Carter Eckl and producer Jeff Mulvihill, Jr. walk through the...

Larry Brown Sports

Pitcher tackles hitter after home run in wild video

A junior college baseball game in Texas was suspended on Wednesday after a pitcher tackled an opposing player who had just hit a home run off of him. North Central Texas College’s Josh Phillips hit a go-ahead homer in the top of the sixth inning. As he was rounding third base, Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward sprinted toward him and violently speared him. The hit caused Phillips’ helmet to fly off his head. You can see the video below:
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Arkansas Softball commit hits a mammoth home run

It appears that Arkansas softball will “reload” instead of “rebuild” once the elder “Bogle Bombers” hang up their cleats at the end of their collegiate careers. Kennedy Miller, an Arkansas Softball pledge for the Class of 2023 from Georgetown High School in Georgetown, Texas, showcased her power in a 9-6 win over Liberty Hill on Tuesday night by smacking a home run over the scoreboard in left field. Over the scoreboard! @withpurpose2020 @RazorbackSB pic.twitter.com/bpPAgeu2Sk — Kennedy Miller (@kennedymiller05) April 20, 2022 Miller committed to Arkansas early in her 11th grade year, announcing her intentions to play for head coach Courtney Diefel and the Razorbacks in September of 2021. Fayetteville here I come!! Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this process. Time to get to work!! @CoachDeifel @MattMeuchel @YoCoachYo @coachanniesmith @RazorbackSB pic.twitter.com/AizrXW88dX — Kennedy Miller (@kennedymiller05) September 22, 2021 According to her recruiting page on SportsRecruits.com, Miller can play first base, third base, and catcher. Her current stats are not available at the time of this post. List How did the series win over Kentucky affect Arkansas in the latest polls?
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
The Spun

Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
fcfreepress

Ship U: Softball Rallies and Takes Both Wins

On a sunny and pleasant afternoon at Robb Field, The Shippensburg University softball team rallied on three different occasions Wednesday to come from behind and defeat visiting Pitt-Johnstown in Game 1 of a crossover doubleheader, 8-7 in eight innings, before vanquishing the Mountain Cats 8-0 in five innings in Game 2.
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WBKO

Two Home Runs Aren’t Enough as Bootleggers Fall 4-2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The season debut of the Bowling Green Bootleggers (9-3) ended in a loss to the Rome Braves (8-4), who capitalized on a four-walk fifth inning in a tight 4-2 game. The series continues Friday night with another 6:35 PM CDT first pitch. Bowling Green’s first...
Nevada Appeal

Wave baseball comes back to nip Dayton

The Fallon-Dayton baseball opener saw several early lead changes before the Greenwave came back for the 10-8 road win last Friday in Lyon County. The doubleheader was delayed due to weather, and Fallon traveled to Dayton on Monday to resume the series. Fallon (6-5 Northern 3A) returns home on Friday to host Elko at 3 p.m. at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex. Fallon also faces Elko on Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.
SB Nation

Texas college baseball game turns into anarchy as pitcher tackles baserunner

A college baseball game in Texas turned into a police investigation on Wednesday after a pitcher ran off the mound and blindsided the baserunner who just hit a home run. The game between Weatherford College and North Central Texas College was suspended following the top of the sixth inning, when Weatherford pitcher Josh Phillips took off sprinting from the mound and tackled the opposing batter. It’s unclear if there were words exchanged between the players prior to the hit, but that doesn’t excuse the hit.
The Press Democrat

Prep roundup: Salfi, McCormick homer as Cardinal Newman softball tops Windsor

The Cardinal Newman softball team outlasted Windsor in a North Bay League-Oak battle on Thursday, withstanding a late rally from the Jaguars for a 7-5 win. The Cardinals (10-10, 7-4), the No. 4 team in the Press Democrat’s top 10, surged out to a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning behind a solo home run from Paytin Salfi, her ninth deep shot of the year, followed by a grand slam from Christell McCormick.
KRMG

LEADING OFF: Miggy still after 3,000, Sasaki's perfect roll

A look at what's happening around baseball Saturday:. Miguel Cabrera should get to swing for his 3,000th career hit after his pursuit was delayed a day by a rainout. The Tigers are set for a day-night doubleheader against Colorado at Comerica Park. The teams were washed out Friday. Cabrera got...
Lootpress

Prep Baseball: Big innings lift Independence past Liberty

Liberty knew taking down top-ranked Independence would be a tough challenge Thursday night at Joseph H. Goddard Field in Coal City. The last thing the Raiders wanted against it Raleigh County rival was self-inflicted damage. Ten walks, two errors and a couple of near misses in the field led to...
