ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, LA

Johnston Street Intersection Closes for 1 Month + Youngsville Using Easter Break to Get Needed Drainage Work Done

By Brandon Comeaux
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4WCY_0fF5kOal00
Brandon Comeaux

With students being out of school this week for their Easter Break, it has given local governments a great opportunity to get some needed work done on the roads - whether it's actual roadwork or drainage work that requires crews to have to use roadways to get it done. Sure, traffic can still be heavy during this time but it's significantly less with all of the school buses off the roadways during this week.

The ever-growing city of Youngsville has decided to use this week to get some much needed drainage work done. On E. Milton Avenue - between Verot School Road and S St. Blaise - Public Works is completing roadside drainage maintenance while school is out.

Johnston Street at Fountain Bend Drive

The construction on Johnston Street continues this week as DOTD workers have now closed its intersection at Fountain Bend Drive from now until Friday, May 20th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t93Q0_0fF5kOal00
Johnston Street at Fountain Bend Drive, Google street view

This will allow for dirt work and asphalt operations at and near the intersection.

The detour route will include Fountainhead Drive and Johnston Street.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area. The public will have access to local businesses by use of Fountainhead Drive.

Cameron Street Between Jenkins Road and Mobile Street

As you may know, Cameron Street (US 90) runs through a huge chunk of Lafayette and into the city of Scott.

Well, there's a stretch of Cameron Street that runs from Downtown Scott and parallel to the railroad tracks. That stretch - specifically between Jenkins Road and Mobile Street - is being patched, striped, and widened each night this workweek until Friday, April 22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VwnlG_0fF5kOal00
Cameron Street at Jenkins Road, Google street view

This shoulder work is happening in BOTH DIRECTIONS each night from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area, but may encounter delays.

No detour route is necessary.

East Cypress Street Closure

From now through Friday, April 22, the 100 block of East Cypress Street in Downtown Lafayette is closed. This is so local crews can conduct waterline infrastructure construction.

Detour routes are posted and local access will be maintained.

MOST DANGEROUS INTERSECTIONS IN ACADIANA

If Lafayette Streets Could Talk, This Is What They'd Tell You

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Section of Charles City Road closed for drainage work

CHARLES CITY Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will close a portion Charles City Road (Route 600) from Monday to Wednesday for drainage work in Charles City County. The section to be closed will be between C.C. Road (Route 622) and Roxbury Road (Route 106) from March...
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Lafayette, LA
Traffic
Youngsville, LA
Government
Lafayette, LA
Government
City
Youngsville, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY

Frustrated Lafayette Drivers Slam Chick-fil-A Lane Blockers

Chick-fil-A customers have been shutting down one lane of Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette for years. The two, "No Parking On Pavement" signs near the entrance of the fast-food chicken chain appear to be merely roadside decorations to many of the restaurant's customers. This will all be changing soon as the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Road Work#Intersections#Drainage#Infrastructure#Uban Construction#Dotd#Fountainhead Drive#Downtown Scott
99.9 KTDY

Storywalks Program Coming to St. Martin Parish

If you like books and nature, or if you want to find a new way to live a healthy lifestyle, the LSU AgCenter has a new program for you. The AgCenter's Healthy Communities program will open its Storywalks® walking trail in St. Martin Parish next week. The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, April 27 at 10:30 a. m. at Paul Angelle Park in Cecilia.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
99.9 KTDY

St. Landry Confederate Memorial To Be Removed

After standing in front of the St. Landry Parish Courthouse for more than 100 years, a monument honoring Confederate veterans will be removed from its perch in Opelousas. The St. Landry Parish Council voted Wednesday to remove the statue. The final tally was 10-3 in favor to move the monument. Colby Clavier, Alvin Stelly, and Gil Savoy cast the three "no" votes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Popular Lake Charles Eatery Opens New Location in Lafayette

Luna Bar & Grill which is a popular restaurant in downtown Lake Charles has expanded and has opened a second location. Luna has now opened up a new location in Lafayette, Louisiana and they celebrated a grand opening yesterday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. They took to their Facebook page to...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy