You know spring is here when the first car show happens in Central New York. Pile in the car, it is happening this weekend. While we are still getting damp and cool days, the warmer days aren't all too far away. However, with those dreary days happening, you'll need a little bit of a lift me up and this weekend could be just that. Year round, the New York State Fairgrounds hosts events, and this weekend is no different, except this weekend you'll see the first car show of the season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO