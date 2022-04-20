ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Martian Arts Festival: Festival Review

ktswblog.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bubble machine, dry ice smoke, colorful lights, and local music: what more could you want from a music festival?. This weekend, I got the opportunity to attend and be a part of a historical San Marcos event. Martian Arts Festival finally returned after many cancellations due to COVID, and it...

ktswblog.net

Comments / 0

Related
Austonia

Art, auto shows and festivals on festivals: What to do in Austin this weekend

Atelier Beauté Chanel Pop-upWhen: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. through SundayWhere: Music Lane, 1009 South Congress Ave.What: This is the last chance to catch Chanel’s pop-up beauty workshop, where you can toy with makeup, fragrance and skincare or get an application by a professional. The pop-up is gone for good on Sunday.Austin Auto ShowWhen: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday-SundayWhere: Austin Convention Center, 500 East Cesar Chavez St.What: Join the Austin Automobile Dealers Association for a weekend of “this year’s most anticipated” car models under one roof. Pricing starts at $6 in advance, $8 at the door.The Austin Pancakes & Booze Art ShowWhen:...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
San Marcos, TX
San Marcos, TX
Society
BBC

Isle of Wight tribute rock festival abandoned

A music festival, intended as a tribute to the 1970 Isle of Wight Festival, has been cancelled after the organising company ceased trading. Experience 1970 had intended to mark the 50th anniversary in 2020, but was cancelled due to the pandemic. Organisers said a rescheduled event in September had been...
MUSIC
TravelNoire

Grab Your Pink And White For The 2022 Célébrez En Rosé Wine And Music Festival

Get your pink and white attire ready for the 2022 edition of the Célébrez en Rosé Wine and Music Festival, set to take place this summer. No doubt, people will be eager to be out and about with friends, and what could be better than enjoying live music while sipping a lil’ something? Organizers recently announced the lineup of performers, with others to follow at a later date.
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Earl Sweatshirt
BBC

Isle of Wight tribute festival: Refunds offered after event scrapped

Ticket refunds will be offered for a scrapped music event intended as a tribute to the 1970 Isle of Wight Festival, organisers have said. The Experience 1970 festival was planned for September at the same location as the legendary gathering. It said it was ceasing trading with "massive losses" after...
INSTAGRAM
Loudwire

Dance Gavin Dance Announce 18-Track New Album ‘Jackpot Juicer’

Dance Gavin Dance have set Jackpot Juicer as the title of their 10th album and first since 2020's Afterburner. The 18-track album will be released on July 19 through Rise Records and news of its impending arrival comes just two days before the Dance Gavin Dance's own festival, Swanfest, takes place, after which a headlining U.S. tour with Memphis May Fire, Volumes and Moon Tooth will immediately follow.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

The Armed Remix a Song by Michael C. Hall’s Band: Listen

Detroit collective the Armed have released a remix of “Ketamine” by Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum—the band fronted by Dexter and Six Feet Under actor Michael C. Hall. The group also includes former Wallflowers drummer Peter Yanowitz and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen, who has played with Blondie. Listen to the Armed’s rendition of “Ketamine” below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festival#Music Festival#Dance Music#Martian#Covid
NPR

The genius of Mingus? It was all in the strings

As a broadcaster and a bass player, I often end up in discussions about the all-time most influential bassists. Charles Mingus is a common, and correct, mention — a multifaceted trailblazer whose musical acumen, imagination and technical facility transformed progressive music from its roots, beginning in the 1950s. However,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone and Meta’s ‘Creator House’ Was a Sight to See at Coachella Weekend One

Click here to read the full article. At the Arrive Hotel in Palm Springs, producer James Hype laid down a thumping, electronic version of the Mamas & the Papas’ “California Dreamin’.” The track was the perfect backdrop for the latest iteration of Rolling Stone Live at Coachella, an electric day party that was presented by Meta and anchored by a lineup of rising stars, including Grace McKagan, carwash, Blxst, and Gryffin. Nestled within the sprawling pool party was the second leg of Rolling Stone and Meta’s Creator House series, a multi-sensory experience where guests got a glimpse of the future with...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Triumph Documentary to Premiere Next Month

Triumph said that their long-awaited documentary movie, Triumph: Rock and Roll Machine, will premiere with a global streaming event on May 13. The presentation will begin with an exclusive Q&A session with Rik Emmett, Mike Levine and Gil Moore. Tickets are available via Nugs.net all over the world, except for the band's native Canada. It’s available via Crave there.
MOVIES
Stereogum

Stream ASkySoBlack’s Gorgeously Heavy Post-Hardcore EP Autumn In The Water

These are good times for people who are into bands like Hum and Deftones. In the past few years, there’s been an explosion of post-hardcore and heavy shoegaze acts who tap into that distinctly ’90s combination of oceanic guitars and emotionally wracked vocals. Today, the Philadelphia band ASkySoBlack has released a new EP that rides that wave hard, and it sounds pretty great.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NME

Robbie Williams to showcase his paintings at new art exhibition

Robbie Williams is set to showcase his own paintings at his first-ever art exhibition. The singer and his creative partner, Ed Godrich, will present a series of their black-and-white paintings at Sotheby’s galleries on New Bond Street, London between May 13 and May 25. They’re also curating an art...
VISUAL ART
Power 96

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Preps Solo Compilation ‘Songbird’

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie will release her first-ever solo compilation, Songbird, on June 24. The package, newly remastered by famed producer Glyn Johns, features material from two of her solo LPs (1984’s Christine McVie and 2004’s In the Meantime), along with two previously unreleased tracks and a new orchestral rendition of her Rumours ballad "Songbird."
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Revelations: The Complete ORTF 1970 Fondations Maeght Recordings

As the summer of 1970 approached, things weren’t going great for Albert Ayler. His brother and musical partner Donald suffered from mental health issues, and family members were pressuring Albert to help him more. Musically, encouraged in part by his label Impulse!, Ayler had moved from groundbreaking avant-jazz to a more conventional R&B sound. The resulting albums (1968’s New Grass and 1969’s Music is the Healing Force of the Universe) featured lyrics and vocals by Ayler’s wife and manager Mary Parks (aka Mary Maria), a guiding force in his later years, but they were not well received. Reflecting the tone of the criticism, jazz critic John Litweiler later wrote that Ayler “forsook his musical vision” and “mock(ed) his magnificence.” Impulse! ended up dropping him.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy