Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Recognizes Volunteers on National Volunteer Week

By Jay Caldwell
 2 days ago
April 17-23 is national volunteer week. \St. Cloud organizations are recognizing volunteers this week. Jennifer Wucherer is the RSVP Director, and she says they have more than 900 active volunteers working with them through the 4 counties they serve which includes Benton,...

