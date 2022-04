According to reports, Texas A&M point guard Hassan Diarra has entered the transfer portal, joining fellow guard Aaron Cash as the second Aggie player to leave the program, reports of the decisions coming less than five days apart. The news comes as a surprise to many as the sophomore recently finished his most productive season with the team, playing an important role off the bench during the regular season as well as providing one of the greatest game-winning shots of the year against the Florida Gators in the SEC tournament. Diarra hails from Queens, New York, and when he committed to...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO