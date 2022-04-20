ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

SFGate
 2 days ago

Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,. .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the. upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly. sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

TX WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Val Verde, Edwards, Kerr and Gillespie Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree...
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Beautiful Weather Ahead for Southeast Louisiana This Weekend!

We’ve got SO much going on today, tonight, and all this weekend and the weather should cooperate!. I think the humidity is to comfortable levels today with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. The humidity creeps up a bit on Saturday with just the slimmest chance of an isolated shower during the midday, afternoon, and early evening hours but chances are only at 10%. Higher humidity starts to be really felt on Sunday with a little likelier chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms (20%). But the next likeliest round of widespread rain holds off until our next cold front comes through on Monday into Tuesday. That’s when I’ve got the highest chance of rain, but still at only about 30% and 40% for Monday and Tuesday respectively. Cooler/drier air begins to spill into the region through Tuesday and will really make for a gorgeous middle of next week with highs in the upper 70s to around 80° for Wednesday and into the lower to mid 80s rounding out the week and heading into next weekend, but I think the dew point temperatures stay at some decent levels instead of being insanely humid. Have good day and a great, safe weekend! GO PELS!
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy