ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Dating History and Rumored Romances: From Irina Shayk to Kim Kardashian

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

All-star romances! Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to international models, reality stars and more over the years before sparking his romance with Georgina Rodríguez .

The former Real Madrid athlete's most notable ex is Irina Shayk , whom he dated for five years beginning in 2010. He confirmed their breakup in January 2015.

"After dating for five years, my relationship with Irina Shayk has come to an end," he noted in a statement to the Associated Press. "We believed it would be best for both of us to take this step now. I wish Irina the greatest happiness."

Following her split from the Ballon d'Or winner, the Russia native moved on with Bradley Cooper , with whom she welcomed daughter Lea De Seine in March 2017. The twosome called it quits in June 2019.

Ronaldo, for his part, is the father of five. His eldest son, Cristiano Jr., was born in 2010. The Manchester United star has full custody of his firstborn, and he has stated that the identity of Cristiano Jr.'s mother will remain under wraps.

"People speculate I was with this girl or another, or there was a surrogate mother," he told Jonathan Ross in a November 2015 interview. "When Cristiano is going to grow up, I am always going to say the truth to him because he deserves it, because he is my son, but I am not going to say because people want me to say."

The Champions League player went on to welcome twins Eva and Mateo in June 2017 via surrogate. Five months later, Rodríguez gave birth to the pair's first daughter together, Alana. The couple announced in October 2021 that they were expecting twins, revealing just before the new year that they were having a son and a daughter.

Rodríguez went into labor in April 2022. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," the pair wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram at the time. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

The parents, who began dating in 2016, went on to thank their nurses and doctors "for all their expert care and support," concluding, "We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Scroll down for a look at Ronaldo's famous relationships and flings:

Comments / 2

Related
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
NBC News

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first photo of baby girl after death of her newborn twin

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is sharing a photo of his newborn daughter just days after revealing that the baby girl's twin brother had died. In the picture, which Ronaldo posted Thursday on Instagram, the Manchester United forward, 37, and his longtime partner, Georgina Rodriguez, 28, smile as they sit at home with their children. Ronaldo is seen holding the couple's newborn daughter in his arms.
CELEBRITIES
floor8.com

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take the 'next step'

After 6 months together, Kim Kardashian, 41, and Saturday Night Live beau Pete Davidson, 28, have taken the next step in their relationship... the SKIMS founder has introduced him to her kids! In a video obtained by TMZ, Pete and North West can be seen having fun riding a bright pink Moke car together around Scott Disick's gated community on April 3.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend: All About Georgina Rodriguez & His Past Romances

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has caught the eye of many stunning women over the years. No surprise there, considering how good-looking the soccer star is! One of Cristiano’s earliest love interests was the mother of his 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr. He has still never publicly revealed her identity. Cristiano dated women such as Paris Hilton and Irina Shayk before he welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via surrogacy in 2017. He’s currently dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, 28. Cristiano and Georgina have two children together, while their newborn son died during birth in April 2022. We rounded up everything to know about Georgina and Cristiano’s past romances below.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Jonathan Ross
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Bradley Cooper
Us Weekly

Miley Cyrus Calls Her Marriage to Liam Hemsworth a ‘F–king Disaster’ After Helping Fans Propose

A cautionary tale? Miley Cyrus playfully reflected on her brief marriage to Liam Hemsworth while helping with a public proposal during a concert in Brazil. The "Midnight Sky" singer, 29, invited a couple on stage for their special moment during her performance at Lollapalooza Brazil on Saturday, March 26. After congratulating the newly engaged couple, […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Bad News on the Home Front Following Engagement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had reason to celebrate over the weekend after getting engaged, but they got a bad case of the Mondays to start the week. The couple reportedly learned they would no longer be moving into a $55 million estate in Bel-Air. Lopez announced their engagement in the latest issue of her On the JLo newsletter Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Manchester United#The Associated Press#Champions League
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner breaks silence after ex-husband Ben Affleck's engagement

Jennifer Garner has shared a moving quote with fans, just days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck confirmed his engagement to Jennifer Lopez. The 49-year-old actress, who shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with the Pearl Harbour star, took to Instagram on Thursday to upload a sun-kissed photo of herself relaxing on a yacht, looking carefree and happy. The Alias star was pictured modelling a black sundress, oversized shades and windswept hair as she smiled at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

JT Did Not Hold Back After Being Asked About Britney’s Pregnancy

Applause (and maybe some stomping?) is in order. Britney Spears is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The “Baby One More Time” singer — sorry, had to! — made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Instagram on April 11. By April 12, Asghari had confirmed his new status as father-to-be. Although there’s still a lot we do not know (and Spears’ post was a bit cryptic and confusing), it certainly sounds like the couple is excited about becoming parents together. (Spears already has two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.) However, it doesn’t sound like everyone is thrilled for the couple — at the very least, they’re not thrilled about being questioned about it. Justin Timberlake’s reaction to a question about Spears’ pregnancy seemed pretty angry.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Reason Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Drink Alcohol

Between her skincare line and music career, Jennifer Lopez undoubtedly has her hands full. And yet, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is like a glass of red wine – she gets better with age. Lopez lives a busy life, especially when she's involved in projects on opposite coasts. In order to ensure her busyness never hinders her physical health, Lopez adopted a "clean" lifestyle in which she omits common vices such as alcohol and smoking, she told Harper's Bazaar. As a star who's idolized for her youthfulness and beautiful complexion, Lopez believes steering clear of booze is one of the best ways to avoid damaging her skin, per her interview with Independent.ie. Applying sunscreen religiously helps, too, she added.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

124K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy