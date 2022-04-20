ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

You Won’t Believe Where This Flattering Peplum Top Is From

By Bernadette Deron
 2 days ago

Skinny jeans can be a point of contention for many shoppers. Some may say they're out of style and favor baggier versions that are trendier — while others may have given up on them because of the skintight fit. The traditional skinny silhouette may not feel as flattering as other options, but all it takes is the right top to make you get in on the action once again!

The go-to top for a pair of skinny jeans may be a looser, longer blouse, but we found an adorable crop top that absolutely fits the bill. This peplum piece from Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara has the right shape that's actually getting Us excited about rocking skinny jeans again! The aesthetic is swoon-worthy, and we can think of countless ways to style it for the spring and summer months.

If you have a pair of high-waisted skinny jeans collecting dust in the back of your closet that you want to revive, this is the top to help you do that! The peplum shape of the ruffle at the hem creates a super slim look that will team effortlessly with more fitted pants. It keeps the stomach covered, but the shorter length allows the denim to shine in its full glory and make the waist look seriously cinched in. Aside from the peplum ruffle trim, the rest of the top is stitched in a structured corset style for a touch of sophistication, while the tie straps make it feel youthful and feminine.

That said, this top will be a chic companion for any number of high-waisted bottoms, including cigarette pants and pencil skirts! There's even a matching midi skirt that you can scoop up for a complete spring ensemble. It's currently available in a beautiful bright yellow floral print and black, both of which have the matching skirt as an addition. And if you're looking for more pieces that will look incredible with skinny jeans, check out this ASTR the Label peplum top , this ruched top from Topshop or this wrap top from Free People !

See it: Get the Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Stretch Bustier Peplum Top for $20 at Walmart!

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara and shop all of the women's fashion on sale at Walmart here !

