New York Youth Symphony: Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the midst of the COVID pandemic, the remarkably resourceful personnel and musicians of the...

ComicBook

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
Deadline

Hollis Resnik Dies: Legend Of Chicago Theater Scene, Film & TV Actress, Was 66

Click here to read the full article. Hollis Resnik, a Chicago theater legend who made her mark in productions of Follies, Les Miserables, Cabaret and Sunset Boulevard, died Sunday night from heart failure. She was 66. Her death was announced by Rev. Jim Heneghan, a family friend and spokesperson. “She was, for decades, a reigning diva of the Chicago theater,” wrote Tribune critic Chris Jones, “a rich-voiced star of musicals with a singular presence, a crackling sense of humor, and a larger-than-life persona, on and off the stage.” Resnik was in the movie Backdraft and appeared on TV shows such as Crime Story,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Barry Manilow to Miss ‘Harmony’ Off-Broadway Opening Night After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Barry Manilow will miss the opening night and New York debut of his and Bruce Sussman’s long-gestating musical Harmony after contracting COVID-19. The Grammy, Emmy and special Tony winner announced he would be absent from the evening event in a statement just hours before the performance Wednesday.More from The Hollywood ReporterRotterdam Film Festival Moves Dates for 2023, Announces Staff CutsJenna Bush Hager Tests Positive for COVID-19, Misses 'Today' Taping'Plaza Suite' Extends Broadway Run After Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Miss Performances Due to COVID “I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be able to...
Showbiz411

Michele Lee Remembers Robert Morse: “He was the Robin Williams of musical theater, a comedic genius”

Michele Lee is best known for starring as Karen McKenzie for 14 years on CBS’s “Knots Landing.”. But Lee had a big Broadway career in the 1960s and early 70s, starting with “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” She was Rosemary to Robert Morse’s J. Pierrepont Finch first on stage and then in the 1967 movie. He famously sang “I Believe in You” to Lee, and in the film she sang it with him.
Time Out New York

The Little Prince, now on Broadway, has some surprising NYC roots

In The Little Prince, author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry writes, “All grown-ups were once children, but only few of them remember that.”. That idea is the thread that director-choreographer Anne Tournié and librettist-co-director Chris Mouron (who also performs as The Narrator in the show) are following in their musical stage adaptation of the novel, playing a limited run at the Broadway Theatre until August 14.
97.5 WOKQ

Bradley Cooper Wants You as an Extra in His Movie About a Boston Legend That’s Filming in Massachusetts

One of the outstanding actors of our time (and hottest, but I digress) is Oscar-Winning Bradley Cooper. He's coming to Massachusetts for his directorial debut, and wants you. Bradley's Grammys, Oscars, endless nominations for Golden Globes and a Tony, as well as being one of the most influential people on the planet according to Forbes Magazine, just add to the excitement for his latest movie about a famous Bostonian.
Variety

Seth McFarlane Returns to an Uptempo Take on Big-Band Jazz With New Album, ‘Blue Skies’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. For Seth McFarlane, “blue” means less balladic. He’s announcing a new album on the way, “Blue Skies,” and says it marks a return to a more swinging style than the softer approach he employed on his last record. Out May 20, the seventh album from the “Family Guy” creator and jazz cat will again see him working with a catalog of classics, and again see him working closely with arranger and conductor Andrew Cottee. Still, it’ll mark a turnaround from their previous release. “I have long been a fan of Andrew Cottee’s supremely artful and buoyant...
tvinsider.com

Robert Morse Dies: ‘Mad Men’ Actor & Tony Winner Was 90

Emmy Award-winning actor Robert Morse, best known as the star of the Broadway hit How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Bertram Cooper in the AMC drama Mad Men, has died. He was 90. Morse’s death was confirmed by the writer-producer Larry Karaszewski, who serves as VP on...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Binder, Top-Notch Casting Director for Broadway, Dies at 71

Jay Binder, who served as the casting director for nearly 100 Broadway productions, from Lost in Yonkers, Laughter on the 23rd Floor and The King and I to Chicago, The Lion King and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, has died. He was 71. Binder died peacefully Friday at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, a publicist announced. The cause of death has not been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Pope, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 63Liz Sheridan, Jerry's Mom on 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 93Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell in David Mamet's 'American Buffalo': Theater Review A native...
TheWrap

‘How I Learned to Drive’ Broadway Review: Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse Return to the Scene of the Crime

It is a very happy silver anniversary for a number of talented artists in the theater. Twenty-five years ago, Paula Vogel’s “How I Learned to Drive” opened Off Broadway starring Mary-Louise Parker, David Morse and Johanna Day under the direction of Mark Brokaw. They’re all back, looking better than ever – and that includes the play itself – only now they’re on Broadway, where “How I Learned to Drive” opened Tuesday at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
