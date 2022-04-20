Various News & Notes – Tony Schiavone Previews Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker

CM Punk (16-1) vs. Dustin Rhodes (33-14) The expected huge ovation for Punk. I love that Dustin disappears on TV for a few months and then returns to have a banger here or there. He did it with Danielson back in October or November. They shook hands before the bell and proceeded to have a match built around mutual respect. There was no animosity here. They went through a feeling-out process until Dustin was sent outside where he banged up his knee just before a commercial break. Returning, the idea was that Dustin was not going to quit and he started focusing on the arm a bit in his comeback attempt. Dustin got his closest call on Code Red, though the outcome was never really in doubt. Punk avoided the Curtain Call, clipped the knee, and applied a Figure Four that led to them trading shots. Punk survived a few more bits of Dustin’s offense and Dustin countered the GTS, only for Punk to turn that pin around and score the three in 17:24. That was given a lot of time and they made it work. Some good old-fashioned pro wrestling between two veterans with no frills. Dustin is better than ever. [***½]

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO