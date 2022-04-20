ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Various News & Notes – Tony Schiavone Previews Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can check out the latest edition of “AEW Control Center” below. As usual, Tony Schiavone previews tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

PWMania

Former WWE Star Wants Match Against CM Punk At Forbidden Door PPV

NJPW star KENTA (Hideo Itami in WWE) wrote “GIVE ME #G2SvsGTS” on Twitter shortly after the announcement was made for the event. On Thursday evening, KENTA took it a step further and published an Instagram story with a picture of CM Punk surrounded by guns with the 6.26.2022 date.
CHICAGO, IL
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Former WWE Star Appears On The Price Is Right, Looks A Bit Different

It might be more noteworthy. There have been all kinds of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history, some of whom have made a bigger impact than others. Some wrestlers have been major stars and others have been smaller players, while most are in the middle, as WWE has tried to do something with them and never gotten very far. One of those cases made a TV appearance this week, albeit in a way that had nothing to do with wrestling.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk Teases Special Guest At AEW Dynamite

With only a short time remaining before an AEW Dynamite episode where a major announcement will be made, CM Punk is teasing another reason for fans to watch the show tonight. In a post on his Instagram story, the AEW posted a photo from outside an AEW dressing room, where the sign reads “Reserved For Special Guest.”
CHICAGO, IL
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Thanks CM Punk And Fans Following AEW Dynamite Match

Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter today to thank CM Punk for their match on last night’s AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh. Dynamite saw Punk defeat Rhodes in singles action as the opener. Rhodes thanked fans for their continued support, and then thanked Punk and said it was his honor to lock up.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Returning On RAW, WWE To Celebrate Randy Orton

WWE has announced more big happenings for Monday’s RAW from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Becky Lynch will be on Monday’s RAW for her first appearance since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. There’s no word yet on what WWE has...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Note On If WWE Has Plans To End The Brand Split

WWE reportedly has no plans to end the brand split. As we’ve noted, WWE recently announced that the first-ever Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions would be crowned at WrestleMania Backlash as RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The two teams have...
WWE
Yardbarker

Bret Hart believed to have 'quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal'

Bret Hart is believed to have signed a deal with WWE that prevents him from appearing in AEW. Hart is advertised to be in FTR's corner for a Big Time Wrestling show on June 10. He is not expected to play the same role in AEW, however. Our own Dave Meltzer reported in Friday's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Hart is believed to have signed a deal with WWE that prevents him from appearing in AEW but allows him to take independent bookings.
WWE
411mania.com

Britt Baker Qualifies For Women’s Owen Hart Tournament on AEW Dynamite (Clips)

Britt Baker is officially set for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament after qualifying on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Baker defeated Danielle Kamella on Wednesday’s show to join Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Red Velvet, and Hikaru Shida in the tournament. You can see clips from the bout below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan’s “Huge Announcement” Revealed On AEW Dynamite

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a previously advertised ‘huge announcement’ was made during the show by AEW President and founder, Tony Khan. As it’s been speculated throughout the week, the announcement was New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling joining forces for a supershow later this Summer. It will take place on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, and the show will be called “Forbidden Door”.
CHICAGO, IL
ComicBook

Watch: CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes on This Week's AEW Dynamite Was One Long Tribute to Bret Hart

CM Punk is one of the most vocal Bret Hart fans in all of AEW. So when he was paired up with Dustin Rhodes for their first-ever singles match, he decided to pull out some of Hart's moves from when he took on Goldust back in the 90s. Twitter user @PromoJoeYT compiled those moments into a highlight reel on Thursday, which you can see below. The finish was even a Hart reference as Punk's roll-up of Rhodes was similar to how the British Bulldog managed to beat Hart for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of SummerSlam 1992.
WWE
Financial World

Tony Khan has revealed new plans: Wrestlers that could come to ROH

Tony Khan always surprises us with new things and ideas, and now he has revealed plans for some new names. He spoke to My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox. CM Punk and ROH were mentioned “That was awesome, that was awesome to sit there with Punk and have that moment with him,” he said, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
WWE
411mania.com

Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 4.20.22

CM Punk (16-1) vs. Dustin Rhodes (33-14) The expected huge ovation for Punk. I love that Dustin disappears on TV for a few months and then returns to have a banger here or there. He did it with Danielson back in October or November. They shook hands before the bell and proceeded to have a match built around mutual respect. There was no animosity here. They went through a feeling-out process until Dustin was sent outside where he banged up his knee just before a commercial break. Returning, the idea was that Dustin was not going to quit and he started focusing on the arm a bit in his comeback attempt. Dustin got his closest call on Code Red, though the outcome was never really in doubt. Punk avoided the Curtain Call, clipped the knee, and applied a Figure Four that led to them trading shots. Punk survived a few more bits of Dustin’s offense and Dustin countered the GTS, only for Punk to turn that pin around and score the three in 17:24. That was given a lot of time and they made it work. Some good old-fashioned pro wrestling between two veterans with no frills. Dustin is better than ever. [***½]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wrestling World

Tony Khan on potential new names in AEW and ROH

My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox had an interesting guest Tony Khan. One of the topics was CM Punk and ROH “That was awesome, that was awesome to sit there with Punk and have that moment with him,” he said, as quoted by wrestlinginc. “It meant a...
WWE
Wrestling World

Brian Cage on the AEW contract: I had big problems

Brian Cage is a big wrestling star and his popularity is growing. By coming to AEW, he showed his quality.Many pointed out that he signed a contract with AEW in January 2020, and he has now officially described everything: “A lot of people wanted me, a lot of people were interested in me,” Cage said for Insight with Chris Van Vliet, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
WWE
PWMania

Report: No WWE Brand Split In The Works

WWE reportedly has no plans to end the brand split. As we’ve noted, WWE recently announced that the first-ever Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions would be crowned at WrestleMania Backlash as RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The two teams have been feuding for weeks now, and the storyline is that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns sent his cousins to RAW to unify the titles. The title unification matches have led to speculation on WWE possibly ending the brand split to merge RAW and SmackDown.
WWE

