Residents share opinions at public forum on downtown Aiken revitalization plans

Dozens of people packed into Aiken City Council chambers Wednesday to voice their opinions on Project Pascalis, the downtown Aiken revitalization project.

In its latest form, explained in detail during the first of two public presentations Wednesday, Project Pascalis involves plans to build a new hotel at the site of the former Hotel Aiken, apartments and a parking garage in a footprint bounded by Laurens Street, Richland Avenue and Newberry Street, with the city's old Municipal Building on Park Avenue being transformed into a conference center with retail space.

Under the new proposed designs, an area known as The Promenade would replace the southbound lane of Newberry Street between Park and Richland avenues with grass, water features and trees.

Residents on both sides of the issue spoke during the forum, each allotted three minutes. These residents had a variety of perspectives, as they varied in age, race, gender and life experience.

More than 200 people attended the first session. Every seat in the room was filled, with more people standing in the back of the room as well as an overflow room next door. There weren't enough seats for everyone, so some attendees milled around the hallway where designs for the project were on display.

"Why do you want to change (Aiken)," asked Margaret Wakefield in opposition to the project. "It's perfect like it is. Progress is good, but not all progress is good."

The public comment section was split about evenly, in terms of those for and against the plan.

"Let's not take another five years to study whether the hotel can be saved while it continues to deteriorate," said Charlie Hartz in support. "Change is never easy, but it is inevitable."

Several residents mentioned Aiken's identity as one of the South's best small towns.

"(Aiken) will never be the sweet, small Southern town if you do this," said Sam Cato, before adding, "I think this is a terrible mistake and one that, if you go forward, there's no way to ever look back."

Loud bursts of applause came from different audience members after several of the comments made by residents.

"Change is never easy," said Joe Lewis. "Doing nothing and accepting the status quo is not a viable option. I believe we have a tremendous opportunity right now with Project Pascalis to create a game-changer in our downtown that is iconic and enhances the quality of life for generations to come."

Susan French said she's concerned that there has not been enough public input for Project Pascalis.

Wednesday's forums were the first large-scale public opinion sessions for the redevelopment project, although the it has been discussed at prior public city meetings.

The meeting featured new designs for the conference center, with Stephen Overcash, managing principal of ODA Architecture, saying the team wanted to pay homage to the current old Municipal Building without copying it.

This new rendering of the proposed conference center in downtown Aiken was shown during the first public forum for Project Pascalis. (Credit/Raines) Credit/Raines

Overcash said the new conference center building would have an entrance off The Alley, as well as one off The Promenade. The only building that would be demolished in that area to allow for construction would be the building on the corner of The Alley on Newberry Street, which is currently used by USC Aiken. The buildings on the corner of Newberry Street and Park Avenue would be unaffected.

On the old Hotel Aiken building, Jay Ham, senior vice president of development with Raines, spoke to why the developer chose to ask for demolition of the building, rather than restoring it.

"Tax credits, while they are great, they are very expensive projects; and they will limit you to what you can do on the inside of the building to the existing structure and historically, what is there and what still remains," Ham said. "That being said, the Hotel Aiken, once we try to redesign it, once we try to structurally repair it, does not give us either the room count or the upgraded amenities that we feel today's traveler wants and downtown Aiken wants."

Aiken's Design Review Board conditionally approved the demolition of Hotel Aiken in March, including that no demolition occur without fully approved plans in place.

Also during the meeting, updated designs for the proposed hotel were shown. Overcash said the developers heard feedback that the design was too "cold" and "contemporary."

This updated proposed hotel design was shown during Wednesday's first public forum on Project Pascalis. (Credit/Raines) Image courtesy of Raines

Instead of being all white, there are now brick elements in the design, as well as a reduction in the amount of glass.

While the evening session had fewer attendees than the earlier one, every seat was filled and an overflow room was still utilized, with a handful of residents standing. The presentations given by the developers were the same at both sessions. Some of the speakers shared similar sentiments brought up at the earlier session, but some gave fresh takes.

"Regarding the architecture, I'm sorry, but it's really astonishing to hear how the respect of the historic fabric is done when you look at that building that's being built on the ruins of (Hotel Aiken)," said Michael Bedenbaugh. "It has nothing to do with respecting historic fabric."

A few residents said they agreed with some parts of the project, but had concerns or oppositions to other pieces or designs.

"I definitely believe that some things need to happen, as far as the hotel and some of the unused space or unusable space," said Kacey Clancey. "But, as my husband and I sat at Mellow Mushroom on the patio last night and we looked up across The Alley and down toward Newberry, I tried to imagine taller buildings there, blocking out the sky. It just kind of hurt, thinking that could be our future."

Some voiced their full support for the project.

"The perfect becomes the enemy of the very, very good," said Michael Schwerdtfeger. "This project is very, very good. Are there some things that could make it even better? Absolutely. But, (keep) going at this; you're on the right track and you should keep moving in this direction."

Developers and officials have both stressed that none of the plans are set in stone and are all fluid.

There were plans for Aiken City Council to hold a work session after the second public forum to meet with the proposed developers and traffic engineers. That session was canceled, with City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh saying council members wanted to be able to process all the public comments. Bedenbaugh said a future work session would be announced when it's planned.

Tim O'Briant, who moderated the event, said at the end there will be additional opportunities for public input in the future "as we move forward."

O'Briant is the city's economic development director and executive director of the Aiken Municipal Development Commission.

All information and documents relevant to Project Pascalis can be found on the Aiken Municipal Development Commission's website, aikenmdc.org.

Residents who would like to view a recording of either session can visit the city of Aiken's Youtube page.