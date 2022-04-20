ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayville, WI

CHAMBER CORNER

dodgecountypionier.com
 2 days ago

CHAMBER CORNER The City of Mayville has ushered in a new mayor. John Guinn has...

www.dodgecountypionier.com

The Sanford Herald

Commissioners OK design for multi-sports complex

The Lee County commissioners gave the nod Monday night to a design for the multi-sports complex to be built at Broadway Road and U.S. 421 Bypass. The Durham-based firm of McAdams Design, Planning and Engineering presented three conceptual drawings for the complex, according to County Manager John Crumpton. The designers...
LEE COUNTY, NC
WNYT

Albany's Capital Hills Golf Course opens for season

ALBANY - The snow is gone and now Capital Hills Golf Course is open in Albany. Mayor Kathy Sheehan helped open the course Thursday morning by hitting the ceremonial first putt. The course is marking its 90th season. Golfers say they are excited for the weather to warm up so...
ALBANY, NY
Greater Milwaukee Today

Baseball field dedicated to Jackson Sparks proposed

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Board unanimously recommended approval on Monday for a field dedicated to a little boy killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack on Nov. 21. Matt Drvaric, Sean Cullen, and Jeff Ohm, in partnership with the Waukesha County Community Foundation, are proposing...
WAUKESHA, WI

