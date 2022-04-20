ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

AURP to Host 2022 BIO Health Caucus on "Growing Bio Clusters and Bio Companies" June 12-13 in San Diego

 2 days ago

AURP BIO Health Caucus meets in-person before the start of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) 2022 International Convention. TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / AURP, the leading non-profit representing research parks, innovation districts and regional technology clusters, today announced its BIO Health Caucus will take place in-person, June...

scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
Tenured female economics professor is fired for saying Black Lives Matter 'destroyed' Mount Royal University in Calgary so much she 'doesn't recognize it'

A tenured economics professor in Canada was fired for saying Black Lives Matter destroyed her university to such an extent she 'doesn't recognize it anymore'. Frances Widdowson, who also taught justice and policy studies, was sacked from Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada last year. The academic is now calling...
RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
He Began His Entrepreneurial Career at 16. Now He's the Founder of a $400 Million E-Sports Startup

Turns out, Parnell was pretty good at selling cell phones, having tapped his network of fellow high-schoolers and their families as customers. By age 16, he was using his savings to negotiate buying out other local cell-phone stores. And he saw a future in entrepreneurship: Before he was even 21, he was flying out to Silicon Valley to attend a tech conference and networking to bring tech incubators to Detroit.
3 ways hiring this 'under-tapped pool' of talent can benefit Asia's workforce

Businesses around the world have been facing labor shortages as many people quit their jobs — and Asia is no exception. A 2021 Mercer survey found that employers from Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand observed a higher turnover rate, especially at the mid-career level, when compared with previous years.
Target, Walmart Supplier Adopts Time-Based Productivity Benchmarking System

Click here to read the full article. Korea’s SAE-A Trading has deployed Coats Digital’s GSDCost in its 41 global factories to improve manufacturing costs and boost productivity. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton BlanksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Paige Introduces Bio-Based and Recycled Steel Eyewear

Click here to read the full article. Jeans are not the only products denim brands are working to make more circular. Paige introduces this spring its first-ever range of eyewear range, with a focus on sustainable materials. Consisting of three unisex/men’s styles and three for women, most of the sunglasses are made from biodegradable acetate consisting of 76 percent bio-based content. The others are made from 100 percent recycled steel. The nylon lenses are made with 39 percent plant oils and are also biodegradable. Sustainability is carried into the recycled metal hinges used in the collection. Designs lean into mid-century shapes. Frames...
Apple's Dr. Sumbul Desai to speak at Life Itself health conference

Apple's vice president of health Dr. Sumbul Desai will talk about the company's medical research at the 2022 Life Itself conference -- which also features John Sculley. Alongside her work in what she sees as Apple's responsibility to keep users healthy, Dr. Desai is a clinical associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the Stanford School of Medicine. But it's Apple's health initiatives that are to be the focus of her speech, going by the Life Itself website's description of her topics.
