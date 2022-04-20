ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weed, CA

City of Weed to celebrate 4/20 on Main Street

By Blake Mayfield
KTVL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEED, Calif. — The City of Weed is living up to its name Wednesday, as it hosts its 4th annual 4/20 celebration downtown...

ktvl.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Main Street in Mechanicsburg under construction

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Some major renovations are taking place in downtown Mechanicsburg on Saturday. The one-story structural building at 1 West Main Street was demolished to make room for a community park. The new Center Square Park will be at the corner of Main and South Market streets.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Wbaltv.com

Ellicott City cafe to bring cheesecakes, crab cakes, community spirit to Main Street

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Munir and Shiraz Ahmed are getting ready to bring cheesecakes, crab cakes and a new community gathering spot to Old Ellicott City. The father-and-son team are on track to open a new bakery and sandwich spot, Cozy Cafe, on the town's historic Main Street later this month. The shop, which will take over a restaurant space once filled by Georgia Grace Cafe at 8006 Main St., will serve breakfast and lunch to start, with the possibility of extending its opening hours to dinnertime if the demand is strong enough.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
KTVL

Josephine County residence receive fire-season prep assistance

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A group of six young adults with AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) is helping residents throughout Josephine County prepare for the upcoming fire season by creating defensible space around their homes. The leader of the AmeriCorps team helping residents in the region, Aneesa Addarich,...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weed, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Weed, CA
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
Reuters

California cannabis mega-factory eyes federal legalization of weed

April 18 (Reuters) - The company behind a cannabis mega-factory in California is hoping federal legalization of the substance will allow it to expand distribution of joints, oils and edibles beyond the borders of the most populous U.S. state. California legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, but it remains on the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sundown Poachers#El Zaguan Taco Truck#La Florista Cannabis
Indy100

A map of everywhere marijuana is legalized in the US

Every year on April 20th, otherwise known as 4/20, reminds people around the US to celebrate marijuana, but it is also a reminder that the drug, although widely spoken about, is not recreationally legal in most states. According to Statista, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 18 states while medicinal use is legal in 37 states. We've come a long way since California made medical marijuana legal in 1996 and Colorado and Washington made recreational marijuana use legal in 2012.Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketRealist

Food Processing Plants Have Been Catching on Fire — Here's Why

There's a weird trend going around, and it isn't a new TikTok dance, but rather food processing plants catching on fire. Since the beginning of this year, there have been a high number of food distributing and processing facilities catching on fire and creating massive damage. Why are so many food processing plants catching on fire?
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Be Careful Going To The Airport In Midland!

Whenever you're getting ready to go on a trip that involves getting thru the airport in time to catch a flight it can be stressful. Even when it's a smaller airport like the Midland International Air & Space Port. Only a few gates to choose from, not far apart so there's no running to catch a flight unless you are incredibly late, right? Well-my wife was flying home recently to see my stepdaughter back in Illinois. She has the first flight out of the morning, which meant getting her there at least an hour to an hour and a half early so there would be no need to rush. Well as it turns out, we got a late start to the morning and the designated time she wanted to be on the road for the airport passed us by.
MIDLAND, TX
Z94

This Oklahoma Abandoned Insane Asylum is the Stuff of Nightmares!

Have you ever heard of St. Vincent's insane asylum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? If not it's one of the all-time creepiest, allegedly haunted, and nightmarish abandoned places in the entire Sooner State!. This place is legendary for its paranormal and even supernatural activity. It was originally opened back in 1945...
LAWTON, OK
KTVL

Max's Mission saved 66 lives in Jackson County this March

Medford, Oregon — In Jackson County, 66 people who had a drug overdose in March were given a second chance. Max’s Mission, a nonprofit organization committed to distributing a medication that reverses an opioid overdose, gave out approximately 350 naloxone kits in Jackson County for the month of March. It was reported that the kits saved 66 individuals from dying by overdose.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
The Independent

NYC wants to help those hit by 'war on drugs' sell legal pot

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he wants the city to promote its impending legal cannabis industry and assist people from minority communities most affected by marijuana-related offenses to become marijuana entrepreneurs.Adams is set to propose Wednesday that the city spend $4.8 million to reach out to those most impacted by the so-called war on drugs. His plan would help them learn about the industry and set up their new small businesses — things like navigating the licensing process and obtaining financing, among other areas.“Now is the time for our city to make proactive investments to ensure...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy