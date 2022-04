Sky will finally sell a box that does not require a dish mounted to the outside of their house.The company is planning to launch its “Sky Stream puck” later this year, allowing people to get the full Sky TV experience through the internet.Last year, it released Sky Glass, a full television built around Sky’s TV offering. But customers were required to buy the TV if they wanted to watch over the internet – with all of Sky’s boxes still requiring a connection to a dish.Now Sky says that it will sell a streaming puck as a standalone device. That will work...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO